RepairDesk Expands into Computer Repair Category
RepairDesk Expands into Computer Repair CategoryST.LOUIS, MO, US, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After making a prominent mark in the Cellphone repair shop software, RepairDesk has officially announced expansion into the computer repair industry. With RepairDesk 2.0 underway, special focus has been given to computer repair shops along with cell phone repair shops. The latest expansion reinforces the repair management software as a one-stop solution for computer repair businesses.
RepairDesk is the #1 rated repair shop management on Trustpilot and Capterra. With a customer-focused ideology, the expansion of RepairDesk into the computer repair industry is a step in the same direction. Cell phone repair shops can easily grow to include computer repair services without any hassle.
RepairDesk's point of sale and repair ticket management is designed to help customers make tickets in just a few clicks. It also has a comprehensive inventory management system that lets users track lock stock items and order new ones through its multiple integrations.
In addition to this, the computer repair shop software contains employee management, customer-facing display and self-check-in widget. RepairDesk also offers its own integrated payment solution, RepairDesk Payments, along with multiple other payment options. These features are specifically designed to help computer repair shops run their business more systematically.
Usman Butt, CEO of RepairDesk, said, "The current business environment has resulted in the rise of computer repair shops. We saw repair shops looking for unique ways to strengthen their business. With our computer repair shop software, we are focusing on helping computer repair shops focus more on developing and expanding their business rather than focusing on ticketing, employee management, reporting, etc."
He further added, "Computer repair does cross over cell phone repair as smartphones are now similar to computers. Due to the similarity, our software is not solely for cell phone repair shops but can also help computer repair shops. From virus removal to screen repairs to general troubleshooting, software repair technicians can focus more on repairing and less on systematic things".
RepairDesk Computer repair shop software fulfills the requirements of an average computer repair shop. It gives users a POS front-end and a service management solution, all in a single repair management software. It is the only platform that offers multiple features in a single POS software and integrates suppliers, payments, and hardware.
Usman Butt
RepairDesk
+1 312-313-1737
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn