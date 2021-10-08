RepairDesk Launches Its Free Of Cost Repair Price Calculator For Quoting Repair Prices
RepairDesk, the repair shop software, recently launched its Repair Price Calculator.ST LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATE, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's a new interactive tool that allows repair shop owners to quote an unusual phone or computer for consistent profit margins and transparent pricing. The latest development is free of cost and is designed to bridge the communication gap between customers and repair shop owners.
CEO of RepairDesk, Usman Butt, said, "We are excited to offer a new tool to repair shops looking to avoid overcharging or undercharging repair services and products. Our free Repair Price Calculator provides repair shop owners an accurate and efficient way to quote repair prices to customers. The creation of the Repair Price Calculator is part of RepairDesk's commitment to providing personalized features to help repair shops take control of their profits."
The Repair Price Calculator can quickly determine the cost as per the requirements of the repair shop owner. Repair shop owners first enter a particular part’s cost, excluding the tax, markup, tax class, and labor rate hourly/fixed. Once the information is entered, the calculator gives the quote of repair within seconds.
The Repair Price Calculator in the repair shop software allows repair businesses to quickly and easily establish prices. Thus, eliminating the need for guesswork when quoting customers. It's purely designed to help repair businesses to avoid heavy lifting and juggling caused by manual calculations. Ultimately it makes the process smooth and provides accurate repair costs.
Speaking on further developments of the tool, Usman Butt added, "We are working towards adding more improvements in our Repair Price Calculator. Soon repair shops will be able to get repair price suggestions based on their zip code. Furthermore, they will be able to make their profile on our Repair Price Calculator to avoid entering tax class and labor rate again and again."
In line with its commitment to bring updates, RepairDesk has been revamping the whole repair shop software for many months now. The company is aiming to launch RepairDesk 2.0 in November 2021.
RepairDesk repair shop software meets the demands of a typical cell phone repair shop. It incorporates a point of sale front-end and a service management solution into a single repair management program. Hence, allowing users to keep track of all aspects of their business from one location. In addition, it's the only platform that combines several elements in a single POS system and links suppliers, payments, and hardware.
