Pokio Poker App (MGA) Now Accepting Crypto Deposits With ForumPay and ZBX
ForumPay enables crypto deposits for the MGA regulated poker application Pokio
We are proud that our fully compliant and wallet agnostic crypto payments technology is connecting Pokio and Malta’s gaming industry to one of the fastest growing consumer segments in the world.”MALTA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ForumPay, the global cryptocurrency payments technology provider has announced that it has enabled Pokio, the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) licensed and regulated poker app to accept deposits in cryptocurrency.
— Joshua Tate, CEO and Co-Founder of ForumPay
In the first deployment of its kind for an MGA licensed business, any of the 300 million plus crypto wallet holders around the world can now make compliant deposits in the fully regulated poker application Pokio, with their preferred wallet and cryptocurrency. ForumPay technology instantly converts the crypto to fiat at the best available execution rate for deposit into the player’s account with the funds available for immediate play.
This marks a major milestone for the MGA regulated iGaming space, providing players with a simple, transparent and easy method to transact and enabling a secure risk free and efficient payment method for iGaming operators.
Facilitating crypto payments in the iGaming space has major benefits, such as amplifying the player base, fraud protection through instant verification of funds, and paving the way for the mass adoption of cryptocurrency in a fully compliant environment.
ForumPay is providing the first fully compliant crypto payments solution for MGA licensed gaming operators and their players in partnership with ZBX, a Class 4 VFA Service Provider with the MFSA (Malta Financial Services Authority).
Josh Tate, CEO and co-founder of ForumPay said, “We are proud that our fully compliant and wallet agnostic crypto payments technology is connecting Pokio and Malta’s gaming industry to one of the fastest growing consumer segments in the world. Studies show that crypto consumers spend 2x AOV of that of a typical credit card consumer and 40% are in fact new customers.”
ForumPay is a complete cryptocurrency to fiat payment technology firm. Our core processing technology helps businesses attract new customers, optimize customer’s ability to spend and increase revenue by embracing the 300+ million crypto consumers around the world. Our wallet agnostic solution enables the entire crypto consumer community to spend with their preferred cryptocurrency and from their preferred wallet for everyday goods and services. Our services eliminate the merchant’s exposure or risk by processing the transaction with instant conversion of the crypto into traditional currency. Our merchants simply receive their payments in the currency of their choice directly into their preferred bank account. The transactional experience is the same as accepting credit cards or other popular payment options, but simpler, faster, and more secure.
In today’s competitive environment, ForumPay is an excellent tool for businesses to gain a serious competitive advantage with the fastest growing consumer segment in the world. There were more than 5.6 million wallets downloaded in January of this year alone. Studies show that 40% of the consumers that spend crypto with merchants are in fact new customers, hence our characterization of ForumPay as a customer acquisition tool. Additionally, crypto consumers are shown to spend 2x AOV that of a typical credit card consumer illustrating the attractive, affluent demographic.
Qfun / Pokio is the first fully regulated real money native mobile Poker app in the Market. Pokio is the meeting place where Poker meets Mobile Gaming and provides a safe and fun environment for players from around the globe.
Pokio combines traditional Poker gameplay with innovative Social Gaming features fully designed to increase your fun at the tables.
Paul Wordsworth
ForumPay
+44 7872 381314
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn