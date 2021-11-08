Metro Wireless Mobile LTE Business Internet Platform Now Supports 5G

An industry leader in providing ultra-high-speed internet services has expanded its offering.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent study (https://www.ericsson.com/en/reports-and-papers/mobility-report), global 5G adoption is expected to hit one billion in 2022. That’s why representatives with Metro Wireless are proud to announce today that its Mobile LTE Business Internet Platform now supports 5G.

“We’re excited about this because the No. 1 LTE solution just got better,” said Dominic Serra, CEO and Founder of Metro Wireless, a Metro Detroit-based Internet Service Provider and telecommunications company.

Serra explained that its unique 4G/5G service offering is the industry leading mobile-based solution for any businesses’ Internet needs.

Metro Wireless was founded in 2013 and serves Detroit area businesses throughout the Tri-county area of Metro Detroit and offers LTE Internet nationwide. The company offers options on both primary and backup business Internet services for commercial customers.

Metro Wireless’s capability to now support 5G could prove to have perfect timing. According to estimates from Ericsson’s latest Mobility Report, the number of 5G smartphone subscriptions worldwide will blow past previous expectations, more than doubling from 2020. In 2022, the report reveals, 5G subscriptions are expected to pass one billion, reaching that milestone two years earlier than 4G did after its introduction.

“The great news is that nationwide services available with rapid deployment to one or many locations,” Serra stressed before adding, “It includes high quality hardware and networks, static IP is included. It also empowers you with portal access and alerts 24-hour support, the average speed is 10-50 MBPS, and external upgraded antennas are available, in addition to SD-WAN Bundles.

MetroLTE Advanced, Serra noted, is a premium mobile and fixed wireless solution for businesses. It offers the largest high speed data plans with the most advanced wireless hardware and solutions on the market today.

For more information, please visit https://metrowireless.com/about-us and https://www.metrowireless.com/blog/.

###

About Metro Wireless International Inc.

Metro Wireless, a Metro Detroit based business Internet Service Provider (ISP), offers temporary, permanent, and backup services including fixed wireless, fiber, LTE, P2P, SD-WAN, colocation, managed WIFI, and hosted PBX nationwide.

Metro Wireless International Inc. was founded by people who are truly passionate about delivering next generation telecommunications services over the airwaves. Metro Wireless is aiming to change the way people look at telecommunications services and wireless communications by offering truly unique, disruptive and bold technology offerings. Our business is keeping your business running and up to date with the latest features and services. We proudly stand behind our services and customers 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days per year. Come rain or shine, sunny day or tornado, we will provide technical support and onsite assistance.

Contact Details:

23840 Dequindre Rd

Warren, MI 48091

United States