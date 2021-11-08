Johnny Bitcoin Pushes Back with Hilarious Country Parody, “Take This Jab and Shove it"
Take this jab and shove it / We ain’t buying this no more / We ain’t woke but we’re wide awake / And know what freedom’s for”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While our nation stands divided over mask and vaccine mandates, Johnny Bitcoin is pushing back with his hilarious country parody, “Take This Jab and Shove It!” The single is available exclusively at iTunes.
— Johnny Bitcoin
Johnny Bitcoin is the less-refined alter ego of Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Gary Chapman, whose parody of Johnny Paycheck’s No. 1 smash hit “Take This Job and Shove It" is a fitting tribute to the millions of Americans who have lost faith in the CDC. Says Bitcoin, “It’s also a no-confidence vote of Dr. Fauci who changes his COVID guidelines about as often as people change their socks.”
“‘Take This Jab and Shove It’ isn’t about someone choosing to get the vaccine,” Chapman said from his Nashville recording studio. “It’s a call for freedom, for Americans to resist the DC swamp-dwellers who love to control every aspect of our lives including mandating the vaccine or we lose our jobs.”
As the chorus states…
Take this jab and shove it
We ain’t buying this no more
We ain’t woke but we’re wide awake
And know what freedom’s for
Joe and the swamp done poked the bear
So we’re showing them the door
Take this jab and shove it
We ain’t buying this no more
"Get your copy for less than a cup of yuppie coffee,” says Bitcoin.
Due to a previous “incident,” Johnny Bitcoin will not be available to the media. However, Gary Chapman has known him his whole life and Johnny trusts him to speak on his behalf.
For more information, visit www.TakeThisJab.com.
About Gary Chapman: For over three decades, Chapman has seamlessly blurred the lines of contemporary Christian pop, country and southern gospel, racking up an impressive list of Dove Awards and Grammy nominations while working with the likes of Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, Big & Rich, Kenny Loggins and countless others. His writing credits include well-known songs for legendary artists such as Kenny Rogers, Alabama, T.G. Sheppard, Wynonna, Lee Greenwood, BJ Thomas, Vanessa Williams, Barbra Mandrell, Restless Heart, and his former wife, Amy Grant. Chapman is also widely remembered as the host of TNN’s popular Prime Time Country television series, and the recent TNT reality series, Private Lives of Nashville Wives.
