Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. Appoints Dean of College of Natural Sciences at CSU Dr. Janice Nerger to Board of Directors
Jan’s incredibly impressive career and background has already proven her to be a dynamic asset for us as we develop our presence and leadership in the hemp industry on a global level.”GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: EXDID), (the "Company"), a cGMP certified, vertically integrated premium CBD and cannabinoid company, announces the appointment of Dr. Janice Nerger, Dean of the College of Natural Sciences at Colorado State University, to its Board of Directors.
“It is truly a pleasure to have Jan on our Board of Directors,” said Leslie Buttorff, CEO of Panacea Life Sciences. “Jan’s incredibly impressive career and background in experimental psychology and research has already proven her to be a dynamic asset for us as we develop our presence and leadership in the hemp industry on a global level. The fact that Dr. Nerger is also a strong advocate for women in science and is the co-founder of the Women in Natural Sciences organization at CSU makes her even more of a perfect fit for this woman-owned company.”
Dr. Nerger was instrumental in the recent grand opening of the Panacea Life Sciences Cannabinoid Research Center at Colorado State University in October of 2021.
“Panacea is a prodigious company with an equally impressive vision for their future. Their focus on creating accessible, natural paths to overall health and wellness for humans and pets strongly aligns with my passion to educate and influence the world in a positive way. I am confident that my experience and desire for innovation will contribute to executing Panacea’s strategy,” said Dr. Nerger.
Professor Janice L. Nerger was named Dean of the College of Natural Sciences at Colorado State University in 2010. Dr. Nerger is internationally recognized for her research on human vision, in particular on the neurophysiological mechanisms underlying color perception. Her research has resulted in numerous publications, presentations, and recognition from the Rank Prize Foundation, the National Research Council, and the National Science Foundation. She also instituted the first Professional Science Masters degree in the State of Colorado and the first interdisciplinary undergraduate degree at Colorado State University. In 2016, she was named a “Woman of Influence” and awarded the Dr. Joan King International Woman of Vision by the Colorado Organization of Women of Influence. She also currently serves as the President of the Council of Colleges of Arts and Sciences.
Jan joins Larry Wert and Leslie Buttorff on the Board. Larry comes with vast media experience to provide Panacea with a well-rounded board. Having members from various areas of expertise will help drive Panacea’s vision and mission as a leading cannabinoid company.
About Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc.
Formerly Exactus, Inc. (OTCQB: EXDID) (the “Company”), acquired Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. on June 30, 2021. Panacea, which was founded by Leslie Buttorff in 2017 as a woman-owned business, has attracted $20 million in initial investments. In 2019, these were followed up with a $14 million investment from 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII), a leading plant biotechnology company focused on technology to decrease nicotine in tobacco plants and uses its expertise for genetic engineering of hemp plants to modify cannabinoid levels used in manufacturing CBD, CBG and CBN.
About Panacea Life Sciences
Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. is a leader in production of legal, trace THC, hemp-derived cannabinoid products for consumers and pets that operates a 51,000 square foot cGMP certified facility in Golden, Colorado and the PANA Botanicals farm in western Colorado, complete with fully integrated extraction, manufacturing, testing and fulfillment. Panacea produces softgels, gummies, tinctures, sublingual tablets, cosmetics, and other topicals for purchase online (www.panacealife.com) and in stores as well as in smart kiosk vending machines being rolled out nationally.
