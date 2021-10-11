CBD Company Panacea Life Sciences Partners with Underwriter Aegis Capital
Aegis Capital is well-suited to assess and advise the Colorado-based CBD company in their pursuit for capital from investors as a new publicly traded company
Exactus, Inc. (OTCQB:EXDI)GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exactus, Inc. (OTCQB:EXDI), soon to be Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:EXDI) (the "Company"), a cGMP certified, vertically integrated premium CBD company located in Golden, Colorado, has engaged with Aegis Capital Corp. (Aegis) as our underwriter to pursue an initial public offering (IPO) for our company on NASDAQ.
Aegis is a full-service investment banking firm that specializes in raising capital for early-stage companies across multiple sectors and regions. Most recently, Aegis was the sole bookrunner for the US$17M IPO for Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN). In addition, Aegis has recently raised capital in secondary offerings for Meten Holdings Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX, US$60M), Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI, US$81M) and Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD, US$15M).
Exactus, Inc. (OTCQB: EXDI) (the “Company”), acquired Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. on June 30, 2021. Panacea, which was founded by Leslie Buttorff in 2017 as a woman-owned business, has attracted $20 million in initial investments. In 2019, these were followed up with a $14 million investment from 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII), a leading plant biotechnology company focused on technology to decrease nicotine in tobacco plants and uses its expertise for genetic engineering of hemp plants to modify cannabinoid levels used in manufacturing CBD, CBG and CBN.
Panacea Life Sciences is a leader in production of legal, trace THC, hemp-derived cannabinoid products for consumers and pets that operates a 51,000 square foot cGMP certified facility in Golden, Colorado and the PANA Organic Botanicals farm in western Colorado, complete with fully integrated extraction, manufacturing, testing and fulfillment. Panacea sells softgels, gummies, tinctures, sublingual tablets, cosmetics, and other topicals for purchase online (www.panacealife.com) and in stores as well as in smart kiosk vending machines being rolled out nationally.
Aegis Capital Corp. (Aegis) has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our strategic partnership with the AEGIS Capital. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the possibility that our partnership with the AEGIS Capital is unsuccessful. Other risks are included in filings with the SEC made by Exactus, Inc., parent company of Panacea. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
