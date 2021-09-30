Panacea Life Sciences solidifies deal with Circle K to carry CBD products in 135 locations of the Rocky Mountain Region
Panacea Life Sciences’ premium CBD products to be sold in Circle K stores throughout Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.
Exactus, Inc. (OTCQB:EXDI)
Panacea is able to provide our premium CBD products as an alternative to Circle K customers looking for more natural forms of relief from ailments such as pain, sleep issues, daily stress and more.”GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exactus, Inc. (OTCQB:EXDI), soon to be Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PLSH)(the "Company"), a cGMP certified, vertically integrated premium CBD company located in Golden, Colorado, has partnered with the globally recognized convenience retailer, Circle K. The partnership is a strategic move for both companies as Circle K recognizes the consumer demand for natural alternatives to pharmaceuticals or products made with synthetics. Panacea’s variety of premium CBD products gives Circle K the opportunity to offer their consumer base all the health benefits of CBD to aid in the overall wellness of those they serve. The Rocky Mountain Region of stores includes 135 locations throughout Colorado.
— Nick Cavarra, Executive VP of Sales for Panacea Life Sciences
This is expected to be a significant step for Circle K convenience stores one of the most widely recognized convenience store brands known worldwide for providing quality products and great customer service. This high-standard customer care made it important to find a reliable CBD manufacturer. Given Panacea’s experience as one of the longer-standing, vertically integrated, Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) certified cannabinoid companies, they are well poised to take on the convenience store retail space.
Nick Cavarra, Panacea’s Executive VP of Sales, shares in the enthusiasm stating, “Panacea is excited to be offering our high-quality CBD products through Circle K’s locations throughout Colorado, New Mexico and West Texas. We knew that Circle K was looking to expand their variety of health and wellness products. Panacea is able to provide our premium CBD products as an alternative to Circle K customers looking for more natural forms of relief from ailments such as pain, sleep issues, daily stress and more.”
As more consumers look to natural relief from ailments as opposed to synthetics and pharmaceuticals, the CBD/hemp industry has become one of the fastest-growing industries in the world. In North America alone, the market is expected to surpass $61.2 billion in size by 2027. Panacea has become a major player by developing CBD products for every aspect of life, including CBD for pets. Circle K will carry some of Panacea's top-selling products, some as full-sized products and others as Grab n’ Go versions, well-suited for convenience store customers who are on the go. The Grab n’ Go products also serve as a great entry product for consumers new to CBD, and the arrangement encourages repeat customers for Circle K stores.
Beginning in September of 2021, Circle K now carries Panacea’s Cherry Bomb 20 mg Gummies, a 1 oz. jar of Soothe 250 mg Topical Relief Salve, and five Grab n’ Go options for their Daily 25 mg CBD Softgels, P.M. Sleep 25 mg CBD Softgels, F.A.S.T. 25 mg CBD Sublingual Tablets, F.A.S.T. Extra 50 mg CBD Sublingual Tablets, and Dog 5 mg CBD Softgels.
Circle K Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 26 countries and territories, with more than 14,200 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is the largest independent convenience store operator in terms of the number of company-operated stores in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 124,000 people are employed throughout its network.
Exactus, Inc. (OTCQB:EXDI) (the “Company”), acquired Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. on June 30, 2021. Panacea, founded by Leslie Buttorff in 2017 as a woman-owned business, has attracted $20 million in initial investments. In 2019 followed a $14 million investment from 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII), a leading plant biotechnology company focused on technology to decrease nicotine in tobacco plants and uses its expertise for genetic engineering of hemp plants to modify cannabinoid levels used in manufacturing CBD, CBG and CBN.
Panacea Life Sciences is a leader in production of legal, trace THC, hemp-derived cannabinoid products for consumers and pets that operates a 51,000 square foot cGMP certified facility in Golden, Colorado and the PANA Botanicals farm in western Colorado, complete with fully integrated extraction, manufacturing, testing and fulfillment. Panacea produces softgels, gummies, tinctures, sublingual tablets, and other topicals for purchase online (www.panacealife.com) and in stores as well as in smart kiosk vending machines being rolled out nationally.
###
If you would like more information about this topic or to learn more about Panacea and its products or our land-to-brand practices, please visit panacealife.com.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our strategic partnership with Circle K, including the perceived merits and anticipated outcome of our new relationship, consumer demand for and suitability of our products in retail locations and in general, and the expected growth of the CBD/hemp industry in which we operate. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the possibility that our partnership with Circle K is not successful due to friction which may arise between the parties, regulatory challenges and, the risk that due to insufficient sales or for other reasons Circle K discontinues selling Panacea’s products. Other risks are included in filings with the SEC made by Exactus, Inc., parent company of Panacea. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement.
Nicholas J. Cavarra
Panacea Life Sciences, Inc.
+1 303-886-5538
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn