Westminster Barracks / Grand Larceny
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B104892
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Jensen
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: November 5, 2021 at approximately 10:33 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Westminster Road, Putney
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny
ACCUSED: Frank Blake
AGE: 79
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 5, 2021 at approximately 10:33 AM, troopers from the Westminster barracks responded to a location on Westminster Road in Putney, in response to a report that Frank Blake, 79, was stealing a horse. Blake lost control of the horse and he made his way back to his rightful owner. Blake was cited to answer to the charge of Grand Larceny.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/28/2021
COURT: 1:00 PM
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: N
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.