Submit Release
News Search

There were 72 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,025 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / Grand Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B104892

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Jensen               

STATION: Westminster               

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: November 5, 2021 at approximately 10:33 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Westminster Road, Putney

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Frank Blake                                             

AGE: 79

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 5, 2021 at approximately 10:33 AM, troopers from the Westminster barracks responded to a location on Westminster Road in Putney, in response to a report that Frank Blake, 79, was stealing a horse. Blake lost control of the horse and he made his way back to his rightful owner.  Blake was cited to answer to the charge of Grand Larceny.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/28/2021     

COURT: 1:00 PM

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: N

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / Grand Larceny

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.