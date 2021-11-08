Westminster Barracks / Grand Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B104892

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Jensen

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: November 5, 2021 at approximately 10:33 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Westminster Road, Putney

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

ACCUSED: Frank Blake

AGE: 79

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 5, 2021 at approximately 10:33 AM, troopers from the Westminster barracks responded to a location on Westminster Road in Putney, in response to a report that Frank Blake, 79, was stealing a horse. Blake lost control of the horse and he made his way back to his rightful owner. Blake was cited to answer to the charge of Grand Larceny.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/28/2021

COURT: 1:00 PM

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: N

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.