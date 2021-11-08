What’s in the new Costa Rican Medical Cannabis and Hemp Bill Webinar
There will be many investment opportunities in these new exciting Medical Cannabis and Hemp markets in Costa Rica.
This Medical Cannabis and Hemp bill offers many opportunities in Costa Rica. Countries that have already passed positive Cannabis and Hemp legislation have seen major investments being made.”SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA, November 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join Massimo Manzi Executive Director of PROMED in Costa Rica and Tim Morales CEO of Hemp CR Inc on December 1st, 2021 at 11am pst- 2 pm est, to learn “What’s in the new Costa Rican Medical Cannabis and Hemp Bill # 21388.”
— Tim Morales
Costa Rica has taken the first step in passage of their Medical Cannabis and Hemp Bill when the first vote passed 33-13. The bill needs to be called for a second vote.
This Medical Cannabis and Hemp bill offers many opportunities in Costa Rica. Countries around the World that have passed positive Cannabis and Hemp legislation have seen huge investments in construction buildings, equipment and real estate. Job growth within and outside the industry will take off as projects are built out. Most important are the benefits of Medical Cannabis and Hemp products for healthcare.
“What’s in the new Costa Rican Medical Cannabis and Hemp Bill # 21388.”
Types of Cannabis Licenses
Hemp Markets
CBD
Laboratories
Joining the discussion will be representatives from Nassar Abogados law firm and Colliers real estate of Costa Rica. They will explain what it takes to do business or purchase real estate in Costa Rica.
There will be many investment opportunities in these new exciting markets in Costa Rica.
You don’t want to miss this webinar. Please sign-up here.
About Hemp CR Inc
Hemp CR Inc has recently filed a Reg CF offering. Prior to this offering there has been no active public market for the investments. Nor the Security Exchange Commission or any other state security commission passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of this investment .
The company is accepting investments from non-accredited and accredited investors. We ask you to download, read and fully understand the risks in the Offering Statement at the Crowd Source Funded website below:
Crowd Source Funded is Registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of a national securities association (FINRA).
https://crowdsourcefunded.com/offerings/19/cycles/19
For more information on Hemp CR Inc
Contact: Timothy Morales email info@hempcr.com website: www.hempcr.com
Timothy Morales
email us here
Hemp CR Inc