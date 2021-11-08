Submit Release
Derby Barracks / DUI #2

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A503847

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy                           

STATION: Derby                

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 11/07/2021 @ approximately 0039 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 100 in the Town of Newport Center

VIOLATION: DUI #2

 

ACCUSED: Hillary Howell                                              

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks were on routine patrol in the Town of Newport Center, Vermont. While patrolling Troopers observed a motor vehicle infraction and conducted a traffic stop. Subsequent investigation revealed that Howell, the operator of the vehicle had displayed signs of impairment. Howell was arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported without incident to the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks for processing. Howell was later released with a criminal citation to appear in Orleans County Court.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/23/2021 @ 1000 hours           

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

