Derby Barracks / DUI #2

VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21A503847
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 11/07/2021 @ approximately 0039 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 100 in the Town of Newport Center
VIOLATION: DUI #2
ACCUSED: Hillary Howell
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks were on routine patrol in the Town of Newport Center, Vermont. While patrolling Troopers observed a motor vehicle infraction and conducted a traffic stop. Subsequent investigation revealed that Howell, the operator of the vehicle had displayed signs of impairment. Howell was arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported without incident to the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks for processing. Howell was later released with a criminal citation to appear in Orleans County Court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/23/2021 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED
