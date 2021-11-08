Advocacy Leader Capitol Enquiry Launches 2022 Products and Celebrates Landmark 50th Anniversary
Capitol Enquiry Celebrates Half Century of Trust With 2022 ProductsSACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a half century of trusted expertise surrounding legislative directories, government policy, district information, and beyond, Capitol Enquiry is celebrating its 50-year anniversary.
Founded by Ruth Marian Cory Pritchard in 1973, Capitol Enquiry was initially centered on the research and publication of The Pocket Directory of the California Legislature, which came to be known as the "Little Red Book” throughout political circles. Over the years, Capitol Enquiry evolved into the multifaceted information authority it is today by embracing innovative digital technologies while staying true to its iconic printed directories on the city, county, state, and congressional levels.
Each resource, publication, and platform created by Capitol Enquiry is designed to support the knowledge, skillsets, and efforts of advocacy professionals throughout California and beyond. As districts shift, elected offices change, and policies evolve, Capitol Enquiry is committed to staying up-to-date every step of the way.
To date, Capitol Enquiry’s growing repertoire of products includes:
1. GovBuddy, the premier California State Legislature Online Directory digital legislative directory utilized by a myriad of organizations seeking real-time district maps, legislator profiles, staff contact information, biographies, and more, all in one unified platform.
2. PritchardU, an immersive eLearning platform where advocates can learn from trusted industry experts while earning certificates upon completion.
3. PolicyGuru, a real-time database of election results, news releases, campaign data, searchable historical information, and more.
4. Printed Directories, verified government directory booklets covering the California legislature, local government offices, and agencies, each updated for 2022.
5. District Maps, printed maps with color-coded district lines for the state senate, congress, assembly, and local offices.
To date, Capitol Enquiry has been trusted by over 15,000 government offices, organizations, advocacy groups, private companies, and beyond. With a long-standing track record of vetted accuracy and precise attention to detail, they remain steadfast in their commitment to supporting local advocacy campaigns and change initiatives alike.
This year, Capitol Enquiry is embracing the distinction “Half Century of Trust” alongside a gold badge as a symbol of their ongoing success and adaptation within the ever-changing political sphere.
For more information regarding Capitol Enquiry or to purchase for one of the 2022 products, visit https://www.advocacy.win today.
About Capitol Enquiry: Capitol Enquiry is the premier source for reference products of the California State Legislature that researches and publishes leading digital and print resources. Their digital products, GovBuddy, PritchardU, and PolicyGuru, are continuously updated throughout the year for real-time accuracy.
