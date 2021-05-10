Digital Advocacy Platform GovBuddy Enhances User Security

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capitol Enquiry today announced GovBuddy Users are entering any and all data encrypted in transit and at rest within a SOC2 compliant environment, a new standard for digital advocacy platforms. GovBuddy is the leading California digital advocacy platform. These security enhancements to GovBuddy user security help protect customer data.

Enhancements to GovBuddy security include:

1.) SOC2 compliant hosting providing attestation for all customer data.
2.) Encryption at rest in the file system and in the database.
3.) Encryption in transit from GovBuddy User endpoint devices.
4.) Mandatory 2FA for all GovBuddy User accounts.

GovBuddy security enhancements are now available at no extra cost for all GovBuddy users. For more information on GovBuddy, visit http://www.govbuddy.com.


About Capitol Enquiry: Capitol Enquiry was founded in 1973 by Ruth Pritchard and continues to serve the Sacramento community of advocacy professionals. Capitol Enquiry launched our first website in 1996. GovBuddy was launched in 2009 and has both web and mobile apps for subscribers.

Bruce Campbell
Capitol Enquiry
+1 916-302-0000
About

Founded by Ruth Pritchard in 1973, Capitol Enquiry started with the publication of the annual Pocket Directory of the California Legislature "The Little Red Book". The Little Red Book, the first of several Capitol Enquiry publications, has now been used by over 15,000 companies. The Little Red Book is considered indispensable by lobbyists and other advocacy professionals working with the Legislature. In 2009, Capitol Enquiry introduced GovBuddy.com as an online version of it's highly regarded Pocket Directory. In 2021, Capitol Enquiry launched PritchardU as an educational resource for the advocacy industry.

