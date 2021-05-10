Digital Advocacy Platform GovBuddy Enhances User Security
Industry Leading GovBuddy Prioritizes User SecuritySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capitol Enquiry today announced GovBuddy Users are entering any and all data encrypted in transit and at rest within a SOC2 compliant environment, a new standard for digital advocacy platforms. GovBuddy is the leading California digital advocacy platform. These security enhancements to GovBuddy user security help protect customer data.
Enhancements to GovBuddy security include:
1.) SOC2 compliant hosting providing attestation for all customer data.
2.) Encryption at rest in the file system and in the database.
3.) Encryption in transit from GovBuddy User endpoint devices.
4.) Mandatory 2FA for all GovBuddy User accounts.
GovBuddy security enhancements are now available at no extra cost for all GovBuddy users. For more information on GovBuddy, visit http://www.govbuddy.com.
About Capitol Enquiry: Capitol Enquiry was founded in 1973 by Ruth Pritchard and continues to serve the Sacramento community of advocacy professionals. Capitol Enquiry launched our first website in 1996. GovBuddy was launched in 2009 and has both web and mobile apps for subscribers.
