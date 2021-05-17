The Secret to Legislative Results in California is GovBuddy
Industry Leading Digital Advocacy Platform GovBuddy Features Professional Legislative DirectorySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capitol Enquiry today announced the GovBuddy Directory is still the most trusted professional legislative directory for dealing with the California State Legislature. Capitol Enquiry has earned a near half century of trust in California celebrating its 50th year in business next year. GovBuddy by Capitol Enquiry is the leading California digital advocacy platform. Trusted by over 15,000 companies who know that the secret to results in advocacy work is an always up to date professional legislative directory that puts the most important legislative contact information in their hands.
GovBuddy Directory is a Professional Legislative Directory featuring:
1.) Over 2,000 updates to California Legislature representatives, staff, committee staff, and consultants contact information in a year including legislative staff, committee staff, meeting rooms, phone numbers, staff titles, and member titles.
2.) Exclusive biographies of every legislator in California.
3.) Click through from a legislators profile to find other legislators who match their interests and/or education.
4.) District locator for finding the district of any address in California featuring interactive district maps.
5.) Filter the directory by district, by area, by party, by branch, and by type.
GovBuddy Directory is now available for Chrome, Edge, Safari and Firefox web browsers, iOS and Android devices. For more information on GovBuddy, visit http://www.govbuddy.com.
About Capitol Enquiry: Capitol Enquiry was founded in 1973 by Ruth Pritchard and continues to serve the Sacramento community of advocacy professionals. Capitol Enquiry launched our first website in 1996. GovBuddy was launched in 2009 and has both web and mobile apps for subscribers.
