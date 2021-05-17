The Secret to Legislative Results in California is GovBuddy

About

Founded by Ruth Pritchard in 1973, Capitol Enquiry started with the publication of the annual Pocket Directory of the California Legislature "The Little Red Book". The Little Red Book, the first of several Capitol Enquiry publications, has now been used by over 15,000 companies. The Little Red Book is considered indispensable by lobbyists and other advocacy professionals working with the Legislature. In 2009, Capitol Enquiry introduced GovBuddy.com as an online version of it's highly regarded Pocket Directory. In 2021, Capitol Enquiry launched PritchardU as an educational resource for the advocacy industry.