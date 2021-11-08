MortgageHippo adds New Data Capabilities

Users now have access to insight gleaned from MortgageHippo’s Point-of-Sale Platform.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MortgageHippo, a consumer-centric, no-code/low-code digital lending platform, announced today the release of new data capabilities, including embedded data analytics dashboards and reporting to make it easier for lenders to glean insights from their data. The move is part of a larger data project through which MortgageHippo will significantly expand its user’s BI capabilities.

“We launched the project initially for our own analysis,” said MortgageHippo Chief Technology Officer Andrew Dailey. “We wanted to know how our clients were doing, and what we could do to help them become more effective and profitable. We quickly realized that these insights would be highly valuable to our lender customers and so we developed the new dashboard and reports to give them access to the data lake.”

All data has been anonymized and contains no borrower personal identifying information. Even so, the new functionality offers significant benefits to lenders who work with MortgageHippo, including the ability to benchmark their performance across their peer group.

Many of the company’s larger clients already have their own data warehouses and have expressed interest in merging their MortgageHippo lending data with data from their CRM, LOS or other core banking systems. MortgageHippo’s data project was designed to allow them to pipe out their data for these purposes.

“Because our platform is used by lenders to originate many different types of mortgage products, we have a wealth of data flowing through our platform,” said Valentin Saportas, CEO at MortgageHippo. “By analyzing this data, lenders will be better prepared to use our flexible platform to deliver highly tailored constituent-centered user experiences for both their borrowers and loan officers. I’m very pleased we can now offer it to them.”

