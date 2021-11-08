Haizol Offer a Digital Remote Solution to Custom Part Manufacturing
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haizol Offer a Digital Remote Solution to Part Manufacturing
Traditionally, when a procurement team is sourcing parts or products to be manufactured, the process is a long and complex one. After initial research, they then develop a short list of potential manufacturers which fit their desired criteria, and more often than not then make the trip to the factory location to see the facility. This initial research stage is extremely time consuming, not only to ensure the supplier of choice has the capacity to produce the parts, but also checking the qualifications and vetting the supplier itself.
Since 2020, this process has been made even more difficult. Unsurprisingly, digital manufacturing has become the future, and traditional manufacturing a thing of the past. The past two years have seen a shift in the way companies are sourcing manufacturers. Not only is it now more difficult to travel overseas to source, it is time consuming and not cost efficient. Companies who previously manufactured in house are now choosing to outsource their manufacturing overseas. Not only does this often result in huge cost savings, but it can give suppliers a reduced time to market without having overheads such as a factory and the necessary equipment.
Utilizing a digital manufacturing platform such as Haizol enables fast, free sourcing of experts in metal and plastic custom part production. Haizol specialize in three key areas, OEM parts for the medical industry, small appliance industry, and automotive industry. They also offer product production and reverse engineering, replicating an existing product and rebranding it. Having been in the metal and plastic manufacturing market for almost a decade, they are experts in CNC Machining, Injection Molding, Casting, Stamping, and Fabrication.
Small and medium sized companies worldwide now have access the best factories in China to produce their custom parts and products, with the whole process being managed by Haizol, from initial design analysis, to quality checking and logistics. This eliminates the need to travel to factories to pre-check them, and enables the order to be tracked without geographical constraints. With a transparent ordering system and real time updates, buyers can stay in the loop remotely whilst maintaining their other business operations.
Haizol, is an industrial data and engineering manufacturing service, having recently launched a brand new interactive digital platform. The new site is a user friendly portal where customers can get instant access to quotes for metal and plastic custom part manufacturing. Buyers and engineers worldwide can access a host of information on manufacturing, outsourcing, and suppliers in China, as well as quality assurance and assistance with design and prototyping.
Haizol is innovating the path to a new age in manufacturing. With technology at the centre of their efforts, they facilitate access to high-quality machine parts, component assembly, and product development, manufacturing to customers across the world. Register for free today to unlock the power of digital manufacturing and bring sourcing to the comfort of your own home.
Jennifer Grant
