H.E. Iván Duque Márquez; President of Colombia, meets with investor H.E. Dr. Raphael Nagel to promote FDI to Colombia.

Meeting between President Ivan Duque and Dr. Raphael Nagel

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- His Excellency President Iván Duque Márquez, together with delegations of Colombian Ministers, undertook meetings with selected heads of corporates and investors that could invest significantly in Colombia in the recent visit to Expo2020 in Dubai, UAE.

His Excellency President Iván Duque Márquez have met His Excellency Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel- a renowned investor, lobbyist, and philanthropist in the recent Colombia Economic Forum happened on Friday, 5th of November 2021, The two parties expressed their interest in Fostering Economic Diplomacy thru the expertise of His Excellency Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel which will increase trade relations of Colombia with the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

The closed-door meeting has been attended by many dignitaries such as the President of ProColombia; Flavia Santoro Trujillo, Minister of Health and Social Protection; Carlos Eduardo Correa Escaf, Minister Health, and Social Protection; Dr. Fernando Ruiz Gomez, Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Tourism; María Ximena Lombana Villalba and the Ambassador of Colombia to the UAE; His Excellency Ambassador Jaime Amin- discusses the relations and co-operation between the two countries in various fields and the importance of developing and diversifying essential sectors like education, real estate, and healthcare to serve the interests of Colombia.

His Excellency President Iván Duque Márquez emphasized that engagement will continue and tasked his office to ensure that another meeting is organized to enable more direct interaction between the relevant ministries and the investors.

"I am very optimistic that, throughout the cycle of this Expo2020 and the business meetings, we will see opportunities to duplicate the trade we have built between the UAE and Colombia. An opportunity in which investors have expressed their interest in coming to the country; we are pleased to announce that we have already made commitments for more than USD 70 million," he said.

The meeting also highlighted Expo2020 Dubai and the importance of using the initiatives and experiences it offers in the fields of sustainability, opportunity, and establishing partnerships between countries.



About Raphael Manuel Nagel

H.E. Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Manuel Nagel is a renowned Investor, a Lobbyist, Philanthropist, and Senior Advisor to Royal Families. He has been doing business in Dubai since 2001, where he heads a private equity firm. In 2020, he founded the Abrahamic Business Circle, an inclusive business group that includes members of all religions and creeds worldwide.

