RE: Road Closure Hancock

The road is now open.

Saturday, November 6, 2021 2:50 PM

Vermont Route 125 in Hancock will be closed in the area of 850 due to an accident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.