Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: Unit Block of H Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, November 5, 2021, in the unit block of H Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 11:09 pm, the victim and suspect were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location. The suspect then assaulted the victim and brandished a handgun. The suspect was arrested by responding officers and the firearm was recovered on scene. There were no injuries reported.

 

On Friday, November 5, 2021, 37 year-old Richard Nduba, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

 

