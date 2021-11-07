MyHotels® successfully renewed the ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management systems in travel and tourism

MyHotels Logo

MAKKAH, MAKKAH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyHotels has succeeded in renewing the ISO 9001:2015 certificate in the field of quality management systems in travel and tourism as a result of its commitment and application of all standard standards at the level of its various departments and divisions, after passing the periodic audit stage by the external auditor.With this scrutiny, MyHotelshas demonstrated its growing interest in applying ISO 9001:2015 standards in quality management systems in travel and tourism.MyHotelsFounded in Saudi Arabia in January 2016, headquartered in Makkah . MyHotelsis Saudi leading Online Travel Agency - OTA providing worldwide travel services, MyHotelsAchieved ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Quality Management System in Travel and Tourism, MyHotelsproviding accommodations reservations (Covering more than 1,000,000 properties "hotels, villas, apartments" across 80,000 destinations worldwide), and offers other travel-related services such as transportation arrangement (air, bus, car, transfers), also tours and activities package. MyHotelsprices include taxes and fees without hidden fees, enabling customers to make international tourist reservations at premium prices; now MyHotelsadded Umrah Services in their services lines to be an Approved Umrah Online Travel Agency - Umrah OTA to serve both Business B2B and Individuals B2C.MyHotelsUmrah:• MyHotelsUmrah - B2C - https://umrah.myhotels.sa/ : Issues an immediate electronic Umrah e-Visa for individuals allows them to enter Saudi Arabia. The package includes hotels in Makkah City and Madinah City, transportations, and ground services, including the Saudi Umrah Operators.• MyHotelsUmrah - B2B - https://umrah.myhotels.sa/agentlogin.aspx : Provides Umrah booking services to the Saudi Umrah Operators and their external agents by enabling them to book Makkah and Madinah hotels/accommodations, transportation/transfers, and generating a BRN ID instantly so they can issue Umrah Visas for groups via access with Umrah Systems Services Center (MUKHA).MyHotels Android App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.myhotels.sa MyHotels iOS App: https://apps.apple.com/sa/app/myhotels-sa/id1457961680

