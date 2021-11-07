Submit Release
News Search

There were 89 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,062 in the last 365 days.

MyHotels® successfully renewed the ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management systems in travel and tourism

MyHotels Logo

MyHotels Logo

MyHotels® has succeeded renewed the ISO 9001:2015 certificate in the field of quality management systems in travel and tourism as a result of its commitment

MAKKAH, MAKKAH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyHotels® has succeeded in renewing the ISO 9001:2015 certificate in the field of quality management systems in travel and tourism as a result of its commitment and application of all standard standards at the level of its various departments and divisions, after passing the periodic audit stage by the external auditor.

With this scrutiny, MyHotels® has demonstrated its growing interest in applying ISO 9001:2015 standards in quality management systems in travel and tourism.

MyHotels® Founded in Saudi Arabia in January 2016, headquartered in Makkah. MyHotels® is Saudi leading Online Travel Agency - OTA providing worldwide travel services, MyHotels® Achieved ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Quality Management System in Travel and Tourism, MyHotels® providing accommodations reservations (Covering more than 1,000,000 properties "hotels, villas, apartments" across 80,000 destinations worldwide), and offers other travel-related services such as transportation arrangement (air, bus, car, transfers), also tours and activities package. MyHotels® prices include taxes and fees without hidden fees, enabling customers to make international tourist reservations at premium prices; now MyHotels® added Umrah Services in their services lines to be an Approved Umrah Online Travel Agency - Umrah OTA to serve both Business B2B and Individuals B2C.

MyHotels® Umrah:
• MyHotels® Umrah - B2C - https://umrah.myhotels.sa/: Issues an immediate electronic Umrah e-Visa for individuals allows them to enter Saudi Arabia. The package includes hotels in Makkah City and Madinah City, transportations, and ground services, including the Saudi Umrah Operators.
• MyHotels® Umrah - B2B - https://umrah.myhotels.sa/agentlogin.aspx: Provides Umrah booking services to the Saudi Umrah Operators and their external agents by enabling them to book Makkah and Madinah hotels/accommodations, transportation/transfers, and generating a BRN ID instantly so they can issue Umrah Visas for groups via access with Umrah Systems Services Center (MUKHA).

MyHotels Android App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.myhotels.sa
MyHotels iOS App: https://apps.apple.com/sa/app/myhotels-sa/id1457961680

Emad S. Alabbas
MyHotels
+966 9200 33025
CC@MyHotels.SA
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

MyHotels - Timeline

You just read:

MyHotels® successfully renewed the ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management systems in travel and tourism

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.