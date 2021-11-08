The Carl Kruse Arts Blog Invites All to Upcoming Adele Schwab Photo Exhibit in Berlin
First time public exhibit of "Seeing the Unseen."MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Photographer Adele Schwab is having a photo exhibition in the Neukölln district of Berlin and there are two dates open to the public:
Friday, November 19, 2021 from 7pm-8:30pm
Saturday, November 20 from 5pm-6:30pm.
The exhibit is titled, “Seeing the Unseen,” and is an immersive audio-visual installation that makes air “visible” both visually and politically and explores the question of how to photograph the unseen. The project explores a photographic technique to capture one essential yet invisible element: air.
This project is part of a wider series on environmentalism and was part of the “48 Stunden Neukölln Arts Festival” this past summer.
It is being shown live for the first time.
The interior of the exhibition space will be dark at first, then lit by images of trees as they evolve throughout the year, sometimes in rain, sometimes in bright sunshine. It is designed to be an immersive experience.
Location: St. Clara Church
Briesestrasse 13, 12053 Berlin, Germany
The Carl Kruse Arts Blog invites all to attend what promises to be a unique and adventurous exhibit.
About Adele Schwab: Many of her photographs represent everyday life in a way that is super real. She is fascinated by the relationship between people and nature, and especially by how culture is shaped by environment. Adele Schwab received a B.S. in Physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and studied photography at the Ostkreuz School of Photography in Berlin. She lives and works in Zurich, Switzerland. Her website is at https://www.adelefotografie.com/
Since 2016, the Carl Kruse Art Blog – “Ars Lumens” -- has highlighted the work of artists, past and present, focusing on wide-ranging movements in art history from Action Painting to Pop and covering topics from the Renaissance to the Art of Atari. The blog is curated by Carl Kruse who trades time between Miami, Florida and Berlin, Germany.
Carl Kruse
Carlkruse.net
email us here
151 79150294
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other