Best Nootropics 2022: Bacopa, Vaccinium, Polygala, Cistanche and Semen cuscutae
Bacopa monnieri, Vaccinium uliginosum, Polygala tenuifolia, Cistanche tubulosa, and Semen cuscutae may improve learning, memory, creativity, and motivation.
Bacopa, Vaccinium, Polygala, Cistanche, and Semen cuscutae are all natural nootropic herbal extracts that have the potential to optimize brain health and help improve memory, focus, and intention.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nootropics may help to improve cognitive ability, memory, concentration, and creativity. They have the potential to improve mood and reduce anxiety, increase willpower and motivation, and reduce levels of social discomfort. As Linden Botanicals new 2022 nootropics summary shows, numerous recent studies point to Bacopa monnieri (Brahmi), Vaccinium uliginosum (Bilberry), Polygala tenuifolia (Yuan Zhi), Cistanche tubulosa (Rou Cong Rong), and Semen cuscutae (Dodder Seed) as some of the most promising nootropics available on the marketplace.
— Michael Van der Linden, Owner of Linden Botanicals
The term "nootropic" was coined by psychologist and chemist Dr. Corneliu E. Giurgea, who stated that a true nootropic does the following: (1) enhances memory and learning ability; (2) helps the brain resist learned behaviors and disruptive memories; (3) protects the brain from harmful physical or chemical injury or damage; (4) enhances the efficiency of brain functions; and (5) lacks any sedative, stimulant, or toxic side effects.
"Millions of adults take supplements to support efforts to maintain or improve brain health or even possibly delay or reverse dementia," says Linden Botanicals owner Michael Van der Linden. "People of all ages are striving to enhance memory and cognitive performance and achieve healthy aging."
BACOPA MONNIERI: A 2021 study published in Current Neuropharmacology focuses on efficacy data for Bacopa monnieri and other neuroactive botanicals targeted at improving cognitive function, stress reduction, memory, mood, attention, focus, and alertness. Bacopa monnieri, commonly known as the plant of universal consciousness, is often used to support the treatment of cognitive deficits and improve learning and memory. It is also used to support clarity in thinking and concentration in otherwise healthy adults. Recent research suggests it may protect brain cells from chemicals involved in Alzheimer’s disease.
VACCINIUM ULIGINOSUM: A 2021 study published in International Journal of Molecular Sciences indicates that anthocyanins, a type of flavonoids found in Vaccinium uliginosum (Bilberry) and some other berries, may help to lower the risk of developing cognitive decline. Significant improvements were observed on memory, while some of the studies also reported effects on attention and psychomotor speed or executive function. Compounds in Vaccinium seem to jumpstart the brain, helping aging neurons communicate again.
POLYGALA TENUIFOLIA: A 2021 study published in BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies evaluated cognitive function, neural damages, and hippocampal neurogenesis and revealed that Polygala tenuifolia may reduce cognitive deficits and protect against cognitive decline. In the study, the constituent, 3,6'-disinapoyl sucrose (DISS), triggered a potent increase of hippocampal neurogenesis in a mouse model of Alzheimer's disease. DISS strengthened APP-neural stem cell proliferation and neuronal differentiation, and DISS treatment for four weeks showed the capability to attenuate cognitive deficits, neuronal injures, and neurogenesis disorder. Its potential ability to promote neural stem cell proliferation and differentiation puts it in a special category of nootropics that supports new brain cell growth.
CISTANCHE TUBULOSA: A recent study in Frontiers in Pharmacology suggests Cistanche tubulosa extract demonstrates antidepressant-like effects on chronic stress. The study addresses the health benefits of Cistanche tubulosa, including its antidepressant-like effects through its ability to restore gut microbiota homeostasis. In the study, a chronic unpredictable stress-induced depression model was established to explore the impact of Cistanche tubulosa extract on behavioral tests and gut microbiota composition. The study concludes that Cistanche "is a potential treatment for depressive symptoms by restoring homeostasis of gut microbiota for microbiota–gut–brain axis disorders, opening new avenues in the field of neuropsychopharmacology." Other research shows it may enhance mitochondrial functional and antioxidant capacity, which may improve longevity and endurance and reduce fatigue.
SEMEN CUSCUTAE: Semen cuscutae extract may exhibit protective activity against chemically induced memory deficit, as well as protect against oxidative damage and neuroinflammation. Semen cuscutae extract may also be able to help rescue damaged brain synapses. Semen cuscutae may be beneficial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s disease. It may help to alleviate memory loss by rescuing caspase-3-mediated synaptic damage in Alzheimer’s disease treatment. The extract may also show protective activity against induced memory deficit, cholinergic dysfunction, oxidative damage, and neuroinflammation.
“'Nootropic' is a word formed from the Greek words 'nous,' meaning 'mind' or 'intellect,' and 'trepein,' meaning 'bend,'" says Van der Linden. "Bacopa, Vaccinium, Polygala, Cistanche, and Semen cuscutae are all natural nootropic herbal extracts that have the potential to optimize brain health and help improve memory, focus, and intention.”
Linden Botanicals' 2022 nootropics summary and FAQ pages provide additional science-based research and links to studies on all-natural herbal nootropics, including Bacopa monnieri, Vaccinium uliginosum, Polygala tenuifolia, Cistanche tubulosa, and Semen cuscutae extracts and their potential to help optimize brain health.
ABOUT LINDEN BOTANICALS: Linden Botanicals sells the world’s healthiest herbal teas and extracts, including Bacopa monnieri, Vaccinium uliginosum, Polygala tenuifolia, Cistanche tubulosa, Semen cuscutae, Cistus incanus, Phyllanthus niruri, Rosa rugosa (Rose Hips), and Cryptolepis sanguinolenta. These teas and extracts provide support for immune health, stress relief, energy, memory, mood, kidney health, joint health, digestive health, inflammation, hormonal balance, and detox/cleanse. Visit www.LindenBotanicals.com to shop the online store, find hundreds of valuable health tips and resources, and get the free Lessons from the Darkness e-book, which chronicles Michael Van der Linden's four-year battle with Lyme disease.
Carolyn Daughters
Linden Botanicals
carolyn@lindenbotanicals.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other