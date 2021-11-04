Joint Statement on Vaccine Mandate

SALT LAKE CITY — Today, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes joined Senate President Stuart Adams, House speaker Brad Wilson, State Auditor John Dougall, and State Treasurer Marlon Oaks in this joint statement in response to the posting of President Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.