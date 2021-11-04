Submit Release
News Search

There were 137 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,206 in the last 365 days.

Joint Statement on Vaccine Mandate

SALT LAKE CITY — Today, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes joined Senate President Stuart Adams, House speaker Brad Wilson, State Auditor John Dougall, and State Treasurer Marlon Oaks in this joint statement in response to the posting of President Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses.

Related

You just read:

Joint Statement on Vaccine Mandate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.