Jax.Network launches the MainNet

Global crypto payments platform introduces a solution that addresses scalability, decentralization, and security

Jax.Network, a Bitcoin merge-mined blockchain company, has launched the MainNet 13 years after the release of the Bitcoin paper.

KYIV, UKRAINE, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “As we planned in our roadmap, we have delivered the result and now we encourage our followers and early adopters to check the blockchain explorer and the latest version of the full node. Start merge-mining Jax.Network along with the Bitcoin network to receive a sustainable profit!” Vinod Manoharan, the founder of Jax.Network, stated.

The MainNet of the Jax.Network blockchain was launched on October 31, 2021, thirteen years after the release of the original Bitcoin whitepaper. If you would like to try our protocol out, there is a guide that will help you to install the mining software. You can find a comprehensive description of the network boot parameters, which will come in handy while estimating the prospective price of JAX here.

We have already merge-mined several BSV blocks. Follow this link to check the very first one. At the same time, we have started burning BSV to create JAX. Here is the link to the first BSV block being burnt.

During the TestNet period, the team fixed major bugs, improved efficiency, and optimized all the processes in order to make sure that users of the Jax.Network blockchain get the top-quality product. As the next step after we launch the MainNet, we plan to roll out the merge-mining API, the updated wallet, and the bridge for swapping WJXN to JXN in the coming weeks.

It’s important to know that Jax.Network plans to introduce the first DeFi application in November. This platform will allow users to issue localized derivatives such as J-USD, J-INR, etc. by swapping them for WJAX. Apart from the practical application of localized stablecoins, users will have multiple opportunities to receive yield.

Jax.Network solution to blockchain scalability. After years of research and innovation, we believe we have produced a robust and elegant blockchain solution.