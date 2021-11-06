Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2300 block of 24th Street, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, November 5, 2021, in the 2300 block of 24th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 7:19 pm, the suspect and victim were engaged in an argument at the listed location. During the argument, the suspect shot the victim then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###