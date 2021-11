St Albans Barracks/MV Collision

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A204430

TROOPER: Andrew Underwood

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 11-05-21/1756

LOCATION: Woods Hill Road at Machia Road

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Nicolas Kutchukian

AGE: 17 SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2007 Ford F150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Front end damage

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Sherman Gilbar

AGE: 50

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2021 Jeep Wrangler

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Front end damage

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On November 5, 2021, at 5:56 PM the Vermont State Police was informed of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Woods Hill Road and Machia Road in Sheldon. It was determined that Nicolas Kutchukian, age 17, failed to yield the right of way to Sherman Gilbar, age 50. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.