Single Lane Closures Begin Nov. 8 as NDOT Installs Rail Crossing Improvements Across Northeastern NV

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Periodic lane reductions will begin Nov. 8 as the Nevada Department of Transportation installs upgraded active advance warning system signals at railroad crossings on four northeastern Nevada state roads.

Beginning Nov. 8 through early spring, drivers will see periodic daytime single lane closures with travel delays of up to 30 minutes as traffic flaggers and pilot cars alternate directions of traffic through the work zone at the following locations:

State Route 233 – Elko County, near Montello

U.S. 93 south of Wells, Elko County

State Route 306 (Gold Acres Road) – Eureka County, near Beowawe

State Route 789 (Getchell Mine Road) – Humboldt County

The rail crossings previously featured a single flashing signal on a roadside sign to alert and stop drivers for a coming train. The roadside signals will be replaced with two signals extending over the roadway for enhanced visibility and safety for all.

The Federal Railroad Administration reports more than 200 deaths every year at railroad crossings across the nation. The Nevada Department of Transportation inspects Nevada’s more than 350 railroad crossings on a routine basis.