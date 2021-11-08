Wizeline Continues to Lead Mexico’s Rise to Technology Superpower
The company plans to become the leading employer of tech talent in Mexico within the next five years
Having partnered with Wizeline on different initiatives over recent years, I understand the role the company plays in fostering local talent within our technology ecosystem...”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wizeline, a global technology services provider that builds high-quality digital products and platforms, today announced plans to expand operations into 10 additional cities throughout Mexico, including Monterrey, Hermosillo, Aguascalientes, and Merida, creating 3,000-4,000 local high-paying tech jobs over the next year. As a leader of the tech talent market in Mexico, serving blue-chip and Fortune 500 customers, the company will also focus on further scaling operations in greater LATAM to deliver more value for its US-based global clients and meet the increasing demand in the Americas for nearshore services.
“With over a decade of experience building successful engineering teams from the ground up in Mexico, first with Ooyala in 2010 and then Wizeline in 2014, I know firsthand that Mexico provides an exceptional opportunity for global businesses to leverage untapped IT talent and cultivate future tech leaders and innovators,” says Bismarck Lepe, Founder and CEO of Wizeline. “There’s a huge deficit in the U.S. market as demand for talent outpaces the number of graduates entering the workforce, and more U.S. companies are entering Mexico with limited knowledge of the market, providing Wizeline an opportunity as a leader in the region to meet the demand by growing our delivery centers in Mexico and other LATAM countries where there’s a surplus of talent.”
This is a significant shift as US companies realize the potential of talent in Mexico, viewing the country as a vital ally in developing and leading changes to build sustainable growth and creating a path to digital transformation. Wizeline’s inclusive, results-driven culture of entrepreneurship focused on building teams of creative technologists committed to doing good for their customers and communities is positioned to accelerate professional development and bridge the talent gap in the Americas.
“Wizeline's vision for elevating Mexico’s profile in tech development aligns with the mission and values of educational institutions such as Tecnológico de Monterrey, particularly as we strive to develop the next generation of entrepreneurs equipped to have an impact not just in Mexico but all around the world,” says David Garza, President of Tecnológico de Monterrey. “Having partnered with Wizeline on different initiatives over recent years, I understand the role the company plays in fostering local talent within our technology ecosystem and introducing new opportunities for our students to work with global organizations.”
“In Jalisco, we are seeing that there is entrepreneurial talent and the conditions to generate technology-based startups that thrive because there is a favorable environment for them. Wizeline is an excellent example of this, and we are proud of its growth,” says Alfonso Pompa, Secretary of Innovation, Science, and Technology of Jalisco.
Since 2020, Wizeline has created more than 1,500 digital jobs in Mexico and LATAM, opened operations in Colombia, and expanded its Academy program, which to date has taught over 25,000 students worldwide in partnership with local universities to upskill its people in the latest tech trends and reach more aspiring IT professionals with free training, bootcamps, and certifications.
About Wizeline
Wizeline, a global technology services provider, builds high-quality digital products and platforms that accelerate time to market. We focus on measurable outcomes, partnering with our customers to modernize core technologies, mature data-driven capabilities, and improve user experience. Our adaptive teams provide the right combination of solutions, capabilities, and methodologies to deliver results while partnering with our customers’ teams to foster innovation through continuous learning. We are invested in doing well while doing good, striving to make a positive impact where we live and work. Our diverse culture of innovation, ownership, and community, combined with our Academy, creates an inspiring environment for talent to build long-term careers. To see how Wizeline can help you, visit wizeline.com. To join our team, visit wizeline.com/careers.
