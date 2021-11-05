Request for Proposal, NDERFP2111, Early Childhood Integrated Data System (ECIDS)

The State of Nebraska, Department of Education, is issuing this Request for Proposal, NDERFP2111, for the purpose of selecting a qualified Contractor for the development and implementation of a cross-agency, Early Childhood Integrated Data System (ECIDS).

Questions regarding the content of this Request for Proposal are due no later than November 22, 2021 and should be submitted via e-mail to nde.ecids@nebraska.gov. Email is to be titled: “NDERFP211”.

Bidder should electronically submit one (1) original of the entire proposal (in PDF format) to nde.ecids@nebraska.gov. Proposals must be submitted by the proposal due date and time.

PROPOSALS MUST MEET THE REQUIREMENTS OUTLINED IN THIS REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL TO BE CONSIDERED VALID. PROPOSALS WILL BE REJECTED IF NOT IN COMPLIANCE WITH THESE REQUIREMENTS.

1. Proposals must be received in the Nebraska Department of Education by the date and time of proposal opening indicated above. No late proposals will be accepted. No fax, voice, or telephone proposals will be accepted. 2. The form “REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FOR CONTRACTUAL SERVICES” MUST be manually signed, in ink, and returned by the proposal opening date and time along with bidder’s proposal and any other requirements as specified in the Request for Proposal in order to be considered for an award. 3. It is the responsibility of the bidder to check the website for all information relevant to this solicitation to include addenda and/or amendments issued prior to the opening date. Website address is as follows: https://das.nebraska.gov/materiel/bidopps.html and at http://www.education.ne.gov. 4. It is understood by the parties that in the State of Nebraska’s opinion, any limitation on the contractor’s liability is unconstitutional under the Nebraska State Constitution, Article XIII, Section 3, and that any limitation of liability shall not be binding on the State of Nebraska despite inclusion of such language in documents supplied with the contractor’s bid or in the final contract.

Full ECIDS Request for Proposal Details ECIDS Request for Proposal_NDERFP2111_FINAL (RFP) ECIDS Requirements Matrix_NDERFP2111_FINAL (Attachment A) ECIDS Project Costs_NDERFP2111_FINAL (Attachment B)