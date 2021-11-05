November 5, 2021

With energy prices forecast to rise, Maine people are encouraged to make homes more energy efficient and know heating assistance is available if needed

With energy prices forecast to rise this winter, The Governor’s Energy Office has released an updated winter heating resource guide to help Maine people and families take action to save money, improve their home’s energy efficiency, and find heating assistance if needed.

The guide is now available on the Governor’s Energy Office website and as a downloadable, printable document (PDF).

“Maine winters can be difficult, and an expected rise in energy prices stemming from the effects of the pandemic may bring an added burden to Maine people and families,” said Governor Janet Mills. “Help is available today for people who need assistance with heating their home or making it more efficient. I encourage Maine people to use this guide to help stay warm this winter and, as always, to keep an eye out for your neighbors to make sure they’re okay.”

A recent report from the U.S. Energy Information Agency (PDF) estimated that costs for nearly all home heating methods will go up this winter for reasons related to the pandemic and the worldwide economy. Maine is the most heating oil dependent state in the country, with Maine people and businesses spending more than $4 billion every year to import fossil fuels.

To help Maine people stay warm this winter, Governor Janet Mills has announced that $25 million from the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan will be allocated to Efficiency Maine for home weatherization of low to moderate income Maine people. The program serves both homeowners and renters.

This funding is on top of $70 million now available for Maine people through Heating Assistance Program, which provides fuel assistance, weatherization, and other supports through MaineHousing and local community action agencies statewide.

Applications for heating assistance opened November 1. For information on eligibility and how to apply, please visit MaineHousing’s website, call (207) 626-4600, or contact your local community action agency.