Top EB-5 Direct Project Sponsor Announces New Project Following Las Vegas Casinos Record Revenue: Villa Azur Las Vegas
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy, will host a webinar on Tuesday, November 9 at 2 PM EDT. This live discussion will discuss EB5AN’s latest project, Villa Azur Las Vegas, and the process of EB-5 investment. Register here to attend or watch the recorded event later.
Casinos on the Las Vegas Strip set an all-time quarterly record for Q3 2021 with $2.1 billion in gambling revenue; the previous record of $1.8 billion was in Q4 2006.
Villa Azur is an established restaurant chain, and the location in Las Vegas is a new restaurant, bar, and lounge situated within The Palazzo at the Venetian Resort of Las Vegas directly on the Las Vegas strip. Villa Azur is the culmination of a unique partnership of three friends, Jean-Philippe Bernard, Paul Breuza, and Michael Martin. They have turned 25+ years of restaurant experience into a high-end dining experience. EB-5 investors will benefit from the project’s prime location along the Las Vegas strip and the track record of the established brand.
“We are excited to be working with the team at Villa Azur on their new restaurant,” said Sam Silverman, founder, and managing partner of EB5AN. “They are world-class restaurant operators with an impressive record of success — exactly what we look for when selecting a partner for EB-5 investment. In addition, Villa Azur is a proven concept and very well positioned for continued growth.”
Direct EB-5 investments are now the only option available for foreign nationals who wish to apply for green cards under the United States’ immigrant investor program. Historically, the regional center program has been the most popular option for EB-5 investments. However, this program expired on June 30, and has not yet been reauthorized by the U.S. Congress. Given the uncertainty of the program’s future and the high probability that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) could soon increase the minimum investment amount, many aspiring immigrants are seeking sound investments in viable business enterprises.
“Direct EB-5 investments are the only game in town,” added Silverman. “Our phones haven’t stopped ringing since the minimum investment amount reverted to $500,000, and the lapse of the regional center program has left many prospective investors in unfamiliar territory. Investors want high certainty of execution and low risk. An investment in Villa Azur provides exactly that.”
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad and those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5 Affiliate Network is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated over $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries with a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures.
