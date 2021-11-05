New Haven Barracks/ DUI #3/ NegOp/ DC/ FIPO

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B502730

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 11/04/21, 2354 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Porky's BBQ Restaurant, New Haven, VT

VIOLATIONS:

-DUI #3

-Negligent Operation

-Disorderly Conduct

-False information to law enforcement

ACCUSED: Arlyn Sunderland

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/04/21 at approximately 2354 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a bar fight at Porky's BBQ Restaurant in the Town of New Haven. Upon Troopers' arrival, most of the involved parties had left the scene. Investigation revealed Arlyn Sunderland (48) of Shoreham, VT had engaged in violent, tumultuous behavior in a public place. When Sunderland left the scene, he operated his vehicle in a negligent manner, nearly striking multiple vehicles.

Shortly after, Troopers located Sunderland's vehicle parked on an embankment near his driveway with front-end contact damage. Troopers located Sunderland at his residence, who initially lied to law enforcement to deflect an investigation.

While speaking with Sunderland, Troopers detected several indicators of impairment. Sunderland was screened, and subsequently placed under arrest for DUI #3. Sunderland was later released to a sober adult with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

This case is still under investigation. An update will be released if additional charges result.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/22/21, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not available due to Sunderland's combative behavior during processing.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.