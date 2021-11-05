RE: Roadway Alert - N River st & Babbie Blvd Swanton
Update: both lanes will be closing momentarily. Fire and Police will be able to divert passenger automobiles. Tractor Trailer units should seek alternative routes at this time.
Rt 78 near the intersection of North River St and Babbie Boulevard in Swanton will be down to one lane due to a Tractor Trailer incident. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.
Please drive carefully,
