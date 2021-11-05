Submit Release
RE: Roadway Alert - N River st & Babbie Blvd Swanton

Update: both lanes will be closing momentarily. Fire and Police will be able to divert passenger automobiles. Tractor Trailer units should seek alternative routes at this time.

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Rt 78 near the intersection of North River St and Babbie Boulevard in Swanton will be down to one lane due to a Tractor Trailer incident. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate.  Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

 

Please drive carefully,

 

 

Brendan Day

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

 

