DEP Announces Free Admission to Florida State Parks on Veterans Day

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Nov. 5, 2021 The Three Servicemen Statue at Orman House Historic State Park, Apalachicola, Florida. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is proud to continue a longstanding tradition of offering free admission to Florida State Parks for all visitors on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, in gratitude for the courageous men and women who served in the nation's armed forces. “I salute all those who have sacrificed to protect our freedoms and way of life,” said DEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton. “Florida's beautiful state parks provide an abundance of opportunities for reflection and recreation. I hope everyone enjoys Veterans Day in their favorite state park, and that we all take the opportunity to thank our veterans for their service.” Additionally, veterans enjoy a year-round 25% discount on Florida State Parks annual entrance passes. Veterans who have service-related injuries, as well as surviving spouses and parents of veterans who died in combat, also receive a free lifetime pass that waives the entry fee to all Florida State Parks. “The Florida Park Service welcomes our nation’s veterans as visitors, volunteers and staff,” said Eric Draper, Director of Florida State Parks. “We are proud to offer free admission to our award-winning state parks in celebration of Veterans Day.” Florida State Parks is fortunate to have many veterans serving in a variety of capacities – from park managers to biologists. In fact, approximately 12% of the people employed by DEP’s Division of Recreation and Parks are veterans of the U.S. armed forces. Florida State Parks offers several remembrances to celebrate our nation’s service members. Among them are: The free admission offer does not include Skyway Fishing Pier State Park. All other use fees, such as overnight accommodations, will be charged as usual on Nov. 11, 2021. Learn more about how Florida State Parks appreciates veterans.