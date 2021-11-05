AIM Launches DMD 2.0 - Full Transparency & Accountabillity are now a Reality

The Dental Marketing Dashboard delivers Actionable Intelligence Marketing for dentists who seek complete and reliable tracking of their dental marketing efforts

DMD is ideal for those practices who don’t want to ‘fly blind’ with their marketing investment; to hold their marketing consultant accountable for results.”
Daniel A. 'Danny' Bobrow, MBA (marketing, MBA (finance)
CHICAGO, IL, USA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Track Marketing Spend and Tactics & Turbocharge ROI

“The Dental Marketing Dashboard (DMD) is ideal for those practices who don’t want to ‘fly blind’ with their marketing investment; to hold their dental marketing consultant accountable for results.” Says AIM’s president, Daniel A. ‘Danny’ Bobrow.

No other dental marketing company provides the insight of the Dental Marketing Dashboard (DMD) – now available to solo and group practice owners, dental support organizations, and dental consultants.

All-in-one Tracking

The motivation behind the DMD is to address a persistent challenge faced by dentists and dental practice consultants alike; how to quickly and easily identify and monitor their (or their client’s) dental marketing results.

The DMD addresses this information void by delivering such vital statistics as: Patient Value (annual and lifetime); Patient Acquisition Cost, ROI by tactic (SEO, PPC, Social Media, Direct Mail, Public Relations, etc.); Team Batting Average (percentage of calls from new patients that convert into appointments), and more.

“This revolutionary tool permits any dental professional to precisely monitor, evaluate and make informed decisions concerning results from the various tactics comprising their dental marketing plan. The confidence and peace of mind users experience is invaluable,” concludes Bobrow.

Daniel A. Bobrow
AIM Dental Marketing
+1 8007236523
Dental Marketing Dashboard Demo

Daniel A. ‘Danny’ Bobrow (BOB roe) is President of AIM Dental Marketing. He is also Executive Director of Climb for a Cause, creator of The Art of First Impressions telephone skills mastery curriculum, host of the Practice Perfection web-based education series, and co-inventor of the Dental Marketing Dashboard. Danny has lectured nationwide, and been published in numerous professional publications. He is a Certified mediator and arbitrator, Charter Member of the Speaking Consulting Network, and founding executive chair for the American Academy for Oral Systemic Health. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from The University of Illinois, and Masters of Business Administration Degrees (MBAs) in finance and marketing from The University of Chicago and K.U.L. Belgium, respectively. His passions include skiing, cycling, adventure racing, kayaking, and mountaineering. Danny is a certified health coach and personal trainer, which serves to round out his passion for helping professionals lead by example.

