AIM Dental Marketing's Philanthropic Enterprise Issues Matching Challenge Grant for Haitian and Afghan Relief
While its Charter calls for oral health education and treatment, the CFAC Board met to vote on a temporary exception to fund Haitian & Afghan Relief.
Precedent was set during the Pandemic when Climb For A Cause and AIM focused their philanthropic efforts on supplies of PPE for hospitals, feeding front line workers and needy families in Nepal.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Although its charter calls for oral health education and treatment, the Board of the Dentists' Climb For A Cause Foundation met to vote on a temporary exception to permit it to fund and issue a challenge grant to support Afghan evacuation and Haitian relief efforts. The motion passed unanimously, and so the two entities have committed $6000 to fund these two emergencies.
— Daniel A. 'Danny' Bobrow, MBA (marketing, MBA (finance)
“Precedent for such a decision was made during the first wave of the Pandemic when Climb For A Cause and AIM focused their philanthropic efforts on supplies of PPE for hospitals, feeding front line workers and indigent families in Nepal.” Reports AIM Dental Marketing’s president Daniel A. “Danny” Bobrow. “With so much immediate need in so many places across the globe, we decided to redirect funds in hope of ameliorating the suffering and danger in Afghanistan and Haiti.” Concludes Bobrow.
Relief for victims of the earthquake in Haiti is being delivered through ShetlerBox USA .
A ShelterBox USA Response Team is currently in the Dominican Republic in response to the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that hit Haiti on August 14th, 2021. Buildings have been flattened and hospitals already under strain from COVID-19 are overwhelmed.
Recent reports have confirmed that more than 138,000 homes have been destroyed or damaged as a direct result of the tremor. Shortly after, Haiti was hit by Tropical Storm Grace, which passed over the earthquake’s epicenter. It brought with it almost 10 inches of rain, which severely exacerbated an already critical situation.
ShelterBox has actually worked in Haiti numerous times and specifically in the exact area that was hit. The team working on the response has a lot of experience.
The ShelterBox team will work with fellow humanitarians to assess damage reports, understand from communities what they need, and work on the challenging logistics of delivering aid to areas where buildings have been reduced to rubble.
Support for the Afghanistan Evacuation is being delivered through the International Rescue Committee (IRC).
Following its donation, AIM/CFAC received the following acknowledgment:
"On behalf of the IRC staff and the courageous and inspiring people we are privileged to serve,
I extend my deepest gratitude. Through your support, we will continue to be a beacon of hope
for millions of refugees on their journey from harm to home. I thank you again for your partnership,
and I wish you all the best.
Sincerely,
David Miliband, President
International Rescue Committee
Because these communities require immediate assistance, AIM Dental Marketing and Climb For A Cause/SmileTree have donated a total of $6,000 to each of these efforts, and is inviting their Health Partner and Foundation Supporters to collectively donate a similar amount.
To do so use either of the following links and indicate you are matching AIM/Climb For A Cause’s 8/26/21 Contribution:
Donate To Haitian Relief
Donate To Afghan Relief
AIM Dental Marketing through its Cause Marketing Vehicle, helps dental practices to demonstrate their commitment to philanthropy.
Daniel A. Bobrow
American Dental Corporation
+1 312-455-9488
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn