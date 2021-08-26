Nation's Premier Dental PPO Advisory Hosts AIM's President On Telephone Skills Mastery

Recognizing the importance of connecting with prospective patients, 5 Lakes invited AIM Dental Marketing's President to speak on The Art of First Impressions.

The Event is the brainchild of 5 Lake's Brian Phillips. "In working with Daniel, I quickly realized this was an individual who shared our company's values and commitment to results." Says Phillips.”
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, August 26th, Five Lakes hosts AIM Dental Marketing's President Daniel A. 'Danny' Bobrow for an invitation-only event entitled: Master The Art of First Impressions.

Five Lakes offers tailored ppo solutions to meet a dental practice's growth needs. The service maximizes reimbursements, assists with PPO negotiations, optimizes revenue, and in general, helps dental practice owners to successfully navigate the PPO landscape.

The Event is the brainchild of Five Lake's Director of Sales & Marketing Brian Phillips. "In working with Daniel, I quickly realized this was an individual who shared our company's values and commitment to results." Says Phillips. Because nearly every dental appointment is preceded by a phone call, we understand the vital nature of the material Daniel presents, which is why we're excited to be hosting him on August 26th." Concludes Phillips. Invited attendees include employees, vendors, and clients of 5 Lakes.

AIM Dental Marketing is the nation's most experienced full-service dental marketing agency, serving private practice dentists throughout North America. Their focus has been exclusively on the dental profession since its founding in 1989.

Practice building services offered by AIM include: dental team coaching, patient testimonial video generation, search engine optimization, dental social media, dental patient review generation, Google ads management, cause marketing, general public relations, direct mail, and dental practice branding.

Daniel A. Bobrow
American Dental Corporation
+1 312-455-9488
email us here

Daniel A. ‘Danny’ Bobrow (BOB roe) is President of AIM Dental Marketing. He is also Executive Director of Climb for a Cause, creator of The Art of First Impressions telephone skills mastery curriculum, host of the Practice Perfection web-based education series, and co-inventor of the Dental Marketing Dashboard. Danny has lectured nationwide, and been published in numerous professional publications. He is a Certified mediator and arbitrator, Charter Member of the Speaking Consulting Network, and founding executive chair for the American Academy for Oral Systemic Health. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from The University of Illinois, and Masters of Business Administration Degrees (MBAs) in finance and marketing from The University of Chicago and K.U.L. Belgium, respectively. His passions include skiing, cycling, adventure racing, kayaking, and mountaineering. Danny is a certified health coach and personal trainer, which serves to round out his passion for helping professionals lead by example.

