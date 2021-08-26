Nation's Premier Dental PPO Advisory Hosts AIM's President On Telephone Skills Mastery
Recognizing the importance of connecting with prospective patients, 5 Lakes invited AIM Dental Marketing's President to speak on The Art of First Impressions.
Five Lakes offers tailored ppo solutions to meet a dental practice's growth needs. The service maximizes reimbursements, assists with PPO negotiations, optimizes revenue, and in general, helps dental practice owners to successfully navigate the PPO landscape.
The Event is the brainchild of Five Lake's Director of Sales & Marketing Brian Phillips. "In working with Daniel, I quickly realized this was an individual who shared our company's values and commitment to results." Says Phillips. Because nearly every dental appointment is preceded by a phone call, we understand the vital nature of the material Daniel presents, which is why we're excited to be hosting him on August 26th." Concludes Phillips. Invited attendees include employees, vendors, and clients of 5 Lakes.
AIM Dental Marketing is the nation's most experienced full-service dental marketing agency, serving private practice dentists throughout North America. Their focus has been exclusively on the dental profession since its founding in 1989.
Practice building services offered by AIM include: dental team coaching, patient testimonial video generation, search engine optimization, dental social media, dental patient review generation, Google ads management, cause marketing, general public relations, direct mail, and dental practice branding.
