Dozens of Industry Experts to Educate at Emerging Industry Professionals Missouri CannaTech Expo
EINPresswire.com/ -- Join Emerging Industry Professionals from Nov. 17-18, 2021 at the St. Charles Convention Center in St. Charles, MO as the best CannaTech experts from across the nation converge for two days of networking and educational opportunities.
From the latest in grow lights and extraction technology all the way to legal services and more, our speakers offer expert advice and experience to make cannabusinesses successful in this state’s emerging $200 million market.
“The Missouri Medical Cannabis sales continue to grow rapidly with new dispensaries opening up and over 135,000 patients and caregivers licensed,” Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions, said. “This trend will likely reach or surpass the $200 million in sales predicted.”
We will have seminars featuring many of the industry's top leaders speaking on topics from regulation and compliance to cultivating and harvesting, all the way through retail, marketing, and taxation.
Some key speakers to watch for include:
● The Future Nutrient Demand of the Cannabis Industry - Mark Dahl, Green Soil Solutions
● How to Attract Investors with Upside on Convertible Debt - Tom Howard, Collateral Base
● Cannabis & Chemicals: Supply Chain Troubles & Tips - Brandon Bahr, Simple Solvents (a Ceres 14 Company)
● Nurses: A Dispensary’s Not-So-Secret Weapon - April Hatch, MSN, RN; Cannabis Care Team
● The Technological and Sustainable Advantages of LEDs - Aaron Ruff, Dazor
To view the full agenda, please visit https://emergingindustryprofessionals.com/missouri-expo-seminar-agenda/.
In addition, we are proud to announce Lyndall Fraker, Director for the Section of Medical Marijuana Regulation with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, will be presenting a special session at 3 p.m. on Nov. 17th which covers Missouri’s medical marijuana program from its beginning to current status in patient services, facility licensing, compliance, and more.
“Our seminars are educationally based to deliver the audience knowledge on everything from compliance and regulations to growing and marketing,” Wynn said.
Experts on a topic in the CannaTech market that would like to speak at one of our expos are invited to apply here: https://emergingindustryprofessionals.com/apply-for-a-speaker-role/.
Unable to attend the Missouri expo? Consider one of the other Expos https://BusinessExpos.com:
● Oklahoma Canna Tech Expo: Feb. 23-24, 2022 - Central Park Hall, Tulsa, OK
● Michigan Canna Tech Expo: April 20-21, 2022 - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, Mt. Pleasant, MI
● NJ/NY Canna Tech Expo: June 14-15, 2022 - Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, Atlantic City, NJ
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://emergingindustryprofessionals.com/canna-tech/missouri-canna-tech-expo/.
Jennifer Wynn
From the latest in grow lights and extraction technology all the way to legal services and more, our speakers offer expert advice and experience to make cannabusinesses successful in this state’s emerging $200 million market.
“The Missouri Medical Cannabis sales continue to grow rapidly with new dispensaries opening up and over 135,000 patients and caregivers licensed,” Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions, said. “This trend will likely reach or surpass the $200 million in sales predicted.”
We will have seminars featuring many of the industry's top leaders speaking on topics from regulation and compliance to cultivating and harvesting, all the way through retail, marketing, and taxation.
Some key speakers to watch for include:
● The Future Nutrient Demand of the Cannabis Industry - Mark Dahl, Green Soil Solutions
● How to Attract Investors with Upside on Convertible Debt - Tom Howard, Collateral Base
● Cannabis & Chemicals: Supply Chain Troubles & Tips - Brandon Bahr, Simple Solvents (a Ceres 14 Company)
● Nurses: A Dispensary’s Not-So-Secret Weapon - April Hatch, MSN, RN; Cannabis Care Team
● The Technological and Sustainable Advantages of LEDs - Aaron Ruff, Dazor
To view the full agenda, please visit https://emergingindustryprofessionals.com/missouri-expo-seminar-agenda/.
In addition, we are proud to announce Lyndall Fraker, Director for the Section of Medical Marijuana Regulation with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, will be presenting a special session at 3 p.m. on Nov. 17th which covers Missouri’s medical marijuana program from its beginning to current status in patient services, facility licensing, compliance, and more.
“Our seminars are educationally based to deliver the audience knowledge on everything from compliance and regulations to growing and marketing,” Wynn said.
Experts on a topic in the CannaTech market that would like to speak at one of our expos are invited to apply here: https://emergingindustryprofessionals.com/apply-for-a-speaker-role/.
Unable to attend the Missouri expo? Consider one of the other Expos https://BusinessExpos.com:
● Oklahoma Canna Tech Expo: Feb. 23-24, 2022 - Central Park Hall, Tulsa, OK
● Michigan Canna Tech Expo: April 20-21, 2022 - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, Mt. Pleasant, MI
● NJ/NY Canna Tech Expo: June 14-15, 2022 - Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, Atlantic City, NJ
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://emergingindustryprofessionals.com/canna-tech/missouri-canna-tech-expo/.
Jennifer Wynn
Emerging Industry Professionals
+1 636-346-1266
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn