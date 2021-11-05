Lake Norman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Funds Tiny Home for a Service-Connected Disabled Veteran
Lake Norman CDJR and Purple Heart Homes Partnered Together to Give a Veteran a Safe Place to Call Home
We could not have done it without Lake Norman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. When we approached them with this program, they immediately got on board, and we are so grateful.”CORNELIUS, NC, USA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Purple Heart Homes (PHH), with the assistance of Lake Norman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (LKNCDJR), has constructed a tiny home to help a Veteran in need. When the dealership heard about Purple Heart Homes' tiny home program, they immediately wanted to help make an impact for a local Veteran. LKNCDJR decided to fund the tiny home, and Purple Heart Homes completed the construction. The tiny home was moved from its manufacturing location in Statesville, North Carolina to Lake Norman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Cornelius, before it goes to its final home.
— Kerry Lawing, Vice President of Operations
Saturday, November 6, 2021, Lake Norman Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram is inviting the community to celebrate the partnership. From 10am-noon, the tiny home will be available for tours at their Carolina Custom Location at 20310 Chartwell Center Dr, Cornelius, NC 28031. There will be a live DJ, opportunities for swag items, and a small ceremony to commemorate the community impact.
Purple Heart Homes provides housing solutions for service connected disabled and aging Veterans. From building a ramp for a Veteran of World War II, to providing home ownership opportunities to younger Veterans, their programs are designed out of necessity and fit the specific needs of the Veteran population.
“It is amazing to see this tiny home idea we had five years ago come to life to give so much comfort and peace to our most deserving population,” said John Gallina, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Purple Heart Homes. Since the organization started in 2008, Purple Heart Homes has served over 850 Veterans.
In order to make the house a home and fill it with the items that most of us take for granted, such as kitchenware, furniture, bedding, etc., Purple Heart Homes is reaching out to the public for assistance. If you would to help, you can reach out on the Purple Heart Home website www.phhusa.org
LAYN THOMAS
Purple Heart Homes, Inc.
+1 704-740-6867
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other