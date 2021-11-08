Business reporter: Making reverse logistics cost-efficient and more sustainable
How a data-driven IT and logistics platform can make customers feel better about their returnsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Jelle Schoenmaker, Managing Director and Joseph Valentine, Senior Sales Executive from Cycleon explain how the reverse logistics challenges that the pandemic has aggravated can be met in a cost-efficient and sustainable manner. Free delivery and returns have already become basic customer requirements of online shopping in many parts of the world. However, as online sales grew exponentially in the first months of the pandemic, brands and online retailers were presented with an enormous logistical task carrying a huge environmental footprint. But as they often have siloed solutions in place for customer service, warehousing and last-mile delivery, their opportunities to make data-driven decisions on reverse logistics remain untapped.
Meanwhile, an integrated returns management platform such as Cycleon’s, can guarantee that cost-efficient and ecologically sustainable decisions are made across the entire value chain. Localised return centres and Cycleon’s network of environmentally friendly last-mile-delivery partners and drop-off locations ensure that the carbon footprint of the reverse logistic operation is minimised. Based on inventory data, items can be returned to stores where stocks run low rather than back to the warehouse. Moreover, with a robust return portal employing QR codes and labels, return, inspection and grading times can be considerably curtailed. As a result, items will be ready for resale much faster, and the depreciation of returned items are kept to a minimum.
A recent survey carried out by Cycleon has identified another path to more sustainable returns: two-thirds of participants are ready for wait longer for a more sustainable return and half of them would even be willing to pay towards more sustainable solutions.
To learn more about how reverse logistics can become greener, watch the video.
•• About Business Reporter ••
Business Reporter is an award-winning supplement published in the Sunday and Daily Telegraph, City AM and online, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting businesses to a global audience. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
•• About Cycleon ••
Cycleon provides seamless return experiences for both retailers and consumers and strives to reduce the environmental impact and cost of reverse logistics. Active in 80+ countries, and with 200+ partners, Cycleon provides returns solutions for leading brands in ecommerce – both fashion & apparel and electronics.
https://cycleon.com/
