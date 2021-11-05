NAI Legacy Completes $30.4M Syndication of an Essential Net Lease DST Portfolio
Fourth DST Investment Closed by Company in Three MonthsBLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAI Legacy is pleased to announce that they have closed on the 1031 syndication of the Essential Net Leased Southeast DST. NAI Legacy established this portfolio under a Delaware Statutory Trust, with the intention of providing clients with solutions to tax problems, as well as long-term steady income. The DST structure allows multiple investors to directly invest in beneficial shares of the Trust and receive monthly returns. As a DST Sponsor of the DST, NAI Legacy helped four 1031 Exchange investors from California defer Capital Gains Taxes.
Chief Operating Officer, DeeAnn Peissig commented, “The demand for credit-tenant retail remains strong, with investors looking to secure stable cash-flows from net lease assets. This offering received significant interest in the marketplace amongst investors, due to the quality of both the tenants and the locations.”
Spencer Lund, Senior Vice President of Investments said, “The portfolio contains six single-tenant properties located in Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Colorado and Missouri. Our national NAI network and affiliated partners allowed us to efficiently execute this acquisition across multiple states. This portfolio marks a continued expansion in the NAI Legacy geographic footprint as we continue to provide investors solutions across the country.”
About NAI Legacy
NAI Legacy is the tax-efficient investment platform in the NAI Global Network. NAI Legacy operates as both a provider of real estate investment product and investment services. Our investment division provides our clients with tax-efficient real estate investment solutions such as Delaware Statutory Trust offerings (DSTs), Funds and Direct investment opportunities. Our service division provides clients with comprehensive investment solutions through brokerage, property management and accounting. Through our affiliation with the NAI Global Network, we have direct access to every major market in the United States with over 300 office locations. Our unique offerings of both product and services supported by a national network, allows us to tailor investment services directly for a client’s unique investment criteria across asset classes, geography, risk-tolerance, and investment preference.
For more information on tax-strategies, contact one of our team members found on www.nailegacy.com or email invest@nailegacy.com
