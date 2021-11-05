Equator encourages clean energy with its Portable Dual Burner Induction Cooktop

Portable Dual Burner Induction Cooktop 2

Harnessing the fast, safe, and precise power of induction cooking technology, this cooktop makes cooking delicious meals anywhere quick and easy.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances combined the power of induction cooking technology with convenient portability to create the Portable Dual Burner Induction Cooktop. Heat-filled electromagnets transfer directly to the cookware, which makes cooking fast and energy-efficient. Plus, lightweight, compact, and equipped with a convenient handle, this 110V freestanding cooktop is perfect for additional cooking power in the kitchen, outside on the patio, or inside an RV.

Customers can choose from six different heat levels by simply tapping the intuitive plus and minus touch controls for each burner right on this attractive cooktop and easily watch the levels change on the digital LED display. And thanks to the sleek, ceramic glass surface, this cooktop is always easy to clean, and food will never burn or stick.

This cooktop only turns on when it detects induction-specific cookware with a magnetic base, such as iron, enamel-coated steel pots, and cast iron pots to help avoid any potential accidents. Unless cookware has the induction inscription, a testing magnet is included to help you ensure that your cookware is suitable for Induction Cooking. If the cooktop doesn’t detect the proper cookware after 10 seconds, it will automatically turn off. This feature, combined with its laser-precise heat transferring directly to the cookware and not the surrounding area, makes this cooktop a top-notch choice for safe cooking.

It’s easier than ever to embrace clean, induction cooking and eliminate harmful toxins with traditional gas-burning stovetops. And 84 percent more energy-efficient than conventional electric coils, the Portable Dual Burner Induction Cooktop is available for MSRP $299 on Amazon, Home Depot, Lowes, Overstock, Wayfair and Equator Appliances’ website.

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. Equator's groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah. Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating ingenious products that solve real problems in its customers' lives. For more details, visit www.EquatorAppliances.com