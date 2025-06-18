Equator Releases APS 270 W Air Purifier to Support Indoor Air Quality and Pet Owners

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances announces the availability of the APS 270 W, a compact and feature-rich air purifier designed to enhance indoor air quality in residential spaces up to 269 square feet. With an emphasis on allergen and pet dander removal, the APS 270 W is equipped with a suite of technologies aimed at improving comfort and air safety in homes, apartments, and shared living environments.

The unit measures 14.96 x 7.87 inches, with a net weight of 4.6 lbs, and operates at an airflow capacity of 150m³/h. Certified by ETL, the APS 270 W features a triple filtration system composed of an outer filter, HEPA filter, and carbon filter. Together, these layers target airborne pollutants such as mold spores, smoke, dust, bacteria, and other allergens. The unit also includes UVC light sterilization and ionization capabilities to neutralize airborne microbes and odors.

Engineered for user convenience, the APS 270 W includes a touch control panel with three fan speeds, timer settings, and a wireless remote. The spiral-designed air outlet maximizes airflow efficiency, while the 40 dB operating noise ensures that the unit runs quietly during both day and night. A filter reminder function alerts users when it’s time to replace the filters, maintaining optimal performance.

Designed with pet owners in mind, the air purifier includes a dedicated PET function that addresses fur, dander, and associated odors. The model also features a built-in timer and automatic fan speed adjustment, allowing users to customize operation based on room conditions.

Nick Matthews, Marketing Executive at Equator Appliances, stated, “Indoor air quality is a growing concern for many households, especially those with pets or allergies. The APS 270 W offers a streamlined, energy-conscious solution with professional-grade purification in a user-friendly format.”

The Equator APS 270 W is ETL-certified and includes a QR code on the unit for quick access to the owner’s manual, warranty information, and customer support.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Since 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has been a leader in designing energy-efficient, space-saving home appliances. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Equator products are built on innovation, quality, and a mission to improve everyday living. The company serves both residential and commercial markets across North America and beyond. For more information, visit www.equatorappliances.com.



