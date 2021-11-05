L'Elite MediSpa Expands Beauty & Wellness Services To Brooklyn, NY
Medical Spa Announces New Facility In The Crown Heights CommunityBROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- L’Elite MediSpa and Wellness BK is expanding its beauty and wellness services to its new state-of-the-art facility along the busy Nostrand Avenue in the Crown Heights community of Brooklyn, NY. This fresh and contemporary location offers local Brooklynites a broad range of medical wellness and cosmetic treatments serviced by certified, licensed health professionals. L’Elite MediSpa and Wellness BK will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at its brand new, five-room center located at 754 Nostrand Avenue, between Park Avenue and Sterling Avenue. The ribbon-cutting ceremony, replete with Crown Heights dignitaries and officials, will take place from 10 a.m. until noon, while visitors are invited to participate in demonstration sessions of beauty and wellness services throughout the day.
L’Elite MediSpa, a certified minority- and women-owned business with locations in Brooklyn and Long Island, is owned by Richina Lukes-Milledge, a New York State Board Certified Nurse Practitioner with an extensive and diverse background in nursing. She took a special interest in wellness, especially during her fight against breast cancer. Now, as a breast cancer survivor for more than 11 years, it became a mission of hers to find and secure safe, powerful and effective skincare treatments, as well as options for maintaining a healthier body through IV vitamin infusions and natural hormone replacement. L’Elite MediSpa and Wellness BK is able to successfully offer these treatment services to other clients and cancer survivors. Richina has earned numerous certifications in vitamin infusions, skincare, hair removal, hair rejuvenation and hair growth, and is a member of a wide variety of related associations.
“I remember how difficult my journey was, as I struggled through chemotherapy. I just wanted to feel healthy, whole and beautiful again,” said Richina Lukes-Milledge, CEO of L’Elite MediSpa and Wellness BK. “This medispa is my dream come true. Men and women will not just receive a treatment, but they’ll be able to learn, from a medical perspective, the why’s and how’s of each service we provide.”
For more information about L’Elite MediSpa and Wellness BK’s new Crown Heights location, visit www.lelitemedispa.com or call (347) 627-3374.
About L’Elite MediSpa: L’Elite MediSpa – located in Brooklyn, NY, and Long Island, NY – offers a full line of medical aesthetics. Schedule a Botox treatment, IV Vitamin Infusion session, laser hair removal, PRP hair restoration or a full line of facials. All treatments are performed exclusively by licensed Nurse Practitioners, Registered Nurses and Estheticians. L’Elite MediSpa is open six days a week.
###
Zenobia Simmons
Zenobs Music Management
zenobia.simmons@gmail.com