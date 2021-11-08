Smartcare Announces The Home Care Experience 2022 User Conference

The Smartcare Home Care Experience 2020 event.

In January industry experts and home care professionals will share best practices and solutions to home care’s challenges at Smartcare’s Experience 2022.

Smartcare's Home Care Experience 2022 is a time for our vast user community to come together and discuss the challenges home care is facing and how technology solutions are helping improve outcomes.” — Scott Zielski

EAU CLAIRE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smartcare Software, Inc., provider of an award-winning EMR platform delivering solutions to home care providers worldwide, announced today it would host its first Home Care Experience user conference as a virtual event on January 12th and 13th, 2022.

The Home Care Experience 2022 User Conference will bring together the Smartcare user community, industry professionals, and home care leaders to connect, engage, and learn the best practices for building home care agencies and caring for their clients. Attendees will explore the latest trends, technologies, and best practices to develop their businesses through keynotes, customer panels, and product presentations.

“Experience 2022 is a time for our vast user community to come together and talk about the real challenges home care is facing and how technology can help,” said Scott Zielski, Smartcare founder and CEO. “Our mission is to solve home care’s greatest challenges through technology, and this event is an opportunity for the home care community to share how they are using Smartcare to solve these problems. As a bonus, we’re including sessions focused on our new award-winning Caregiver Retention and Hiring Tools and how agencies can use them to solve the caregiver shortages they are currently experiencing.”

“We’re pleased to kick off the next year by bringing our user community together at Experience 2022,” said Bill Mattle, founder and COO of Smartcare. “Home Care Experience 2022 gives agencies a forum to share their best practices and the solutions that are driving improved outcomes of care and business success in the home care industry. In addition, we’re planning interactive virtual learning sessions to help home care providers turbocharge their agencies to serve their senior communities better.”

Smartcare Home Care Experience 2022 is open to all current Smartcare users, technology partners, and home care professionals considering the Smartcare solution. If you are not a Smartcare customer and want to attend Experience 2022, visit smartcaresoftware.com and complete the demo interest form. One of Smartcare’s solution experts will contact you with more information about Smartcare and Experience 2022 registration.



About Smartcare Software, Inc.

Headquartered in Eau Claire, WI, Smartcare Software is a complete SaaS Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and point-of-care platform developing transformative technologies to support the future of home care in the post-acute and long-term care markets. Smartcare’s sophisticated connected technologies and advanced proactive analytics produce better patient outcomes, simplify back-office functions, and ultimately drive higher profitability for providers. By leveraging the latest research in machine learning (ML), gamification, and advanced automation, Smartcare is solving home care’s staffing and retention crisis while providing a superior user and client experience. Smartcare solutions drive the best practices in care while increasing the engagement of caregivers, patients, and patient family members, leading to improved outcomes and increased satisfaction.

