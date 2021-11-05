BLACC Launches Art and Poetry Contests
Art and Poetry Contest
Illustrators, graphic designers, photographers, artists and writers receive calls for entriesNEW YORK, NY, USA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLACC (Building Legacy Artistry Culture Community) is launching art and poetry contests, its publicist announced today. Individuals are invited to submit an original poem or book cover design. Two grand prize winners will receive $500.00 each and the gift of publication. Their poems and artwork will be featured in a book scheduled to be released in spring, 2022.
Ten honorable mention winners will receive BLACC apparel which includes beanies (knit ski caps), sweat suits, and T-shirts. Winners will be selected by the company's judges.
BLACC’s Art and Poetry contests begin Nov. 6, 2021, and run through Feb. 19, 2022. Illustrators, graphic designers, photographers, artists and writers of all ages are encouraged to go to its facebook fan page https://bit.ly/3BNGltd. The page will provide contest updates and instructions for sending original pieces of poetry or art. There is no entry fee.
Organizers of the contests say that all winners will be featured on the company’s websites, social media pages, on the radio, and in newspaper and television press releases. Winners will be announced on Sat. Feb 26, 2022.
A GoFundMe page was created to equip and recognize artists and other creatives. To contribute to the fundraiser, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/art-and-poetry-contest.
When asked why BLACC chose the platform it did to launch, CEO Demetra Adams Davis said, "The poetry and art contest are fun ways to drive attention to serious culture and community perspectives. It also provides an opportunity for all people of color to showcase their talent."
"As BLACC continues to expand so does the framework that is needed to support these artists. BLACC is lifting those who seek a powerful platform to showcase their art. We’re asking people to lift them too. They can do that by supporting this effort," stated Fran Briggs, Publicist to BLACC.
ABOUT BLACC
BLACC wanted to make an impact that would counter today’s negative atmosphere. We identified five core areas of attraction and needs for people, and in particular, people of color: Building, legacy, artistry, culture, and community. To raise awareness and achieve artistry recognition, BLACC encourages youth and adults to positively impact their legacy, culture, and community by utilizing their creative gifts. BLACC is a subsidiary of Gordavi, LLC, and was founded by Demetra Adams-Davis. For more information call (689) 244-7001, Like and follow BLACC on facebook at https://bit.ly/3BNGltd, or email Fran Briggs, Publicist to BLACC. FranBriggs@aol.com .
Fran Briggs
eMediaCampaigns!
+1 928-275-1342
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn