Wondergloss Now Offering Free Shipping on Orders over $40

An industry leader in beauty products is offering a unique deal just in time for the holiday season.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a 2021 Consumer Trends Report, 80 percent of consumers expect free shipping when ordering a certain dollar amount of products, and 66 percent of consumers expect free shipping for all online orders. That’s why representatives with Wondergloss are proud to announce today that it is now offering free shipping on orders over $40.

“We are very excited because this is something that our customers will directly benefit from, especially now that the holiday season is here,” said Courtney Dailey Croll, founder and spokesperson for Wondergloss, a company that has been twice nominated for Best Cleanser at the Indie Beauty Expo.

Wondergloss, which is now Leaping Bunny Certified, a program that since 1996, has operated by the Coalition for Consumer Information on Cosmetics in the US and Canada. Leaping Bunny has been connecting compassionate consumers to cruelty-free companies under its Corporate Standard of Compassion for Animals. Companies must pledge to end animal testing at all stages of product development in addition to recommitting to the program annually and being open to third party audits.

The Leaping Bunny Program provides the best assurance that a product is free of animal testing. To become Leaping Bunny Certified, brands must comply with requirements in place that go beyond current laws.

Wondergloss, Croll stressed, is determined to bring people the best cruelty free, gluten-free, paraben free, sulfate free, vegan beauty products on available online.

The company offering free shipping on orders over $40 comes on the heels of Wondergloss recently unveiling its redesigned store (https://wondergloss.com/collections/products), where many of its products are on sale, ranging from 12 percent to 30 percent off. Products include:

• Makeup Assassin: 2 in 1 Makeup Remover and Oil Cleanser

• Face Aperitif: Hydrating Facial Mist

• Boho Potion LUXE BODY OIL

• Pumpkin Latte Masque: Facial Peel and Resurfacing Mask

• Blossom Balm: Oil Cleansing Balm

• This Is Everything Beauty Facial Oil

• Balm Addict Vegan Lip Care Balm

• Rose Lovers Bundle

• Ultimate 5 Piece Facial Set

• Orange Blossom Bundle

Fragrances, Croll pointed out, include Rose, Orange Blossom, Jasmine, Laguna, Malibu, and Muri, along with Cotton Candy, Rose, Nectarine, and Cherry flavors.

For more information, please visit https://wondergloss.com/pages/about-courtney.

About Wondergloss

You deserve pretty things. Made in LA, our cruelty-free makeup + skincare is for humans who don’t take beauty too seriously. Let's get real together.

