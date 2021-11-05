Transparency In Financial Payment Is A Key Factor Contributing To Cryptocurrency Market Growth

Cryptocurrency Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Implications And Growth

The Business Research Company’s Cryptocurrency Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transparency in financial payment is expected to propel the growth of the cryptocurrencies market in the coming years. Digital currencies are created using blockchain technology, which allows multiple entities to keep copies of historic transactions, that means it is not controlled by one central source. The centralized systems and human gatekeepers limit the speed and sophistication of transactions while reducing users' direct control over their money. There are no middlemen in digital currency transactions and consumers have the authority to stop or pause transactions and record them in their private ledger. For instance, in July 2021, Tesla, a US-based electric car manufacturer has started accepting bitcoin as a mode of payment because of its transparency and unique value. Therefore, the transparency in financial payment drives the market for cryptocurrencies market.

The global cryptocurrency market size is expected to grow from $1.44 billion in 2020 to $1.63 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The change in growth trend of the cryptocurrency market is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The cryptocurrency market is expected to reach $2.73 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13.8%.

Read More On The Global Cryptocurrency Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cryptocurrency-global-market-report

Major players covered in the global cryptocurrency industry are Advanced Micro Devices Inc., BitFury Group Limited, BTL Group Ltd., Coincheck Inc., Intel Corporation, Ledger SAS, Nvidia Corporation, Ripple, Xilinx Inc., Xapo, BitGo, Binance, Coinbase Global Inc., CoinDesk, and Bitmain Technologies Ltd.

Stable coins are gaining significant popularity in the cryptocurrency market. Stable coins are cryptocurrencies that are linked to a physical asset, such as government-issued currency or a commodity to reduce cryptocurrency fluctuation. For instance, in 2020, the circulation volume of stable coins increased by 500%. Additionally, in March 2021, Techemynt, an India-based financial service provider, introduced stable coins supported by the New Zealand dollar to combine the flexibility of cryptocurrency with the stability of the New Zealand dollar.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the cryptocurrency market in 2020. The regions covered in the cryptocurrency market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global cryptocurrency market report is segmented by type into bitcoin, ethereum, bitcoin cash, ripple, dashcoin, litecoin, others, by process into mining, transaction, by offering into hardware, software, by end user into trading, retail and e-commerce, banking, others.

Cryptocurrency Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Dashcoin, Litecoin), By Process (Mining, Transaction), By Offering (Hardware, Software), By End User (Trading, Retail And E-commerce, Banking), COVID-19 Implications And Growth is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cryptocurrency market overview, forecast cryptocurrency market size and growth for the whole market, cryptocurrency market segments, and geographies, cryptocurrency market trends, cryptocurrency market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Cryptocurrency Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5417&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Lending Market - By Type (Household Lending, Corporate Lending, Government Lending), By Interest Rate (Fixed Rate, Floating Rate), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lending-market

Blockchain Services Global Market Report 2021 - By Component (Tools, Services), By End-Use (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Logistics, Government, Media & Entertainment, Energy and Utilities), By Application (Payments, Smart Contracts, Supply Chain Management, Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management, Identity Management), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-services-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Blockchain Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Private, Public, Hybrid), By Provider (Application, Middleware, Infrastructure), By Application (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Government), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/