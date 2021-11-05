QHeart Medical announce the continuation of an investigational study using their Surgical Aortic Recoil Repair implant
QHeart Medical Pty Ltd has announced the continuation of an investigational device study for treating hypertensive heart failure and resistant hypertension
Monash consider these findings a major improvement in cardiac performance and a very strong indication of the benefit of the QHeart implant for heart failure and hypertensive patients”BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brisbane based cardiovascular device company QHeart Medical Pty Ltd, today announced the continuation of an investigational study for their innovative implant, the Surgical Aortic Recoil Repair device, which targets the treatment of hypertensive heart failure and resistant hypertension.
— Professor Julian Smith
Dr Peter William Walsh, PhD, Founder and CEO at QHeart Medical Pty Ltd stated "With the exceptional results in pilot human trials of the QHeart implant therapy conducted at Monash Health, we are pleased to announce we are continuing this study including the addition of 2 new sites to be announced in the near future".
The QHeart implant has been evaluated for clinical performance adjunctly on consenting scheduled CABG patients showing a “tremendous improvement in the heart’s output and a very significant reduction in the load on both left and right sides of the heart” stated Dr Walsh.
Principal Investigator of the study at Monash Health, Professor Julian Smith commented on the study saying, “Monash consider these findings a major improvement in cardiac performance and a very strong indication of the benefit of the QHeart implant for heart failure and hypertensive patients”.
Dr Aubrey Almeida who is a highly regarded heart surgeon at Epworth Hospital is also part of the QHeart Medical study team. “There really is no effective treatment option for these patients who are stuck in a deadly cycle, a progressive pathway to poor quality of life, high treatment costs, and high mortality. The QHeart implant aims to address this important unmet clinical need”, he said.
According to WHO, over 1.3 billion people have hypertension and over 150 million have heart failure and these diseases account for the largest cause of death in man. There is also a huge cost for treatments with global heart failure costs exceeding US$100b per year and hypertension over US$200b per year.
The QHeart device works by treating a problem in all man. "All people suffer aortic stiffness with age, more so for hypertension and heart failure patients, and our device restores the aortic wall recoil lost due to aging and disease, which means more blood is pumped out to the body and more goes to the heart muscle itself" said Dr Walsh.
QHeart's Surgical Aortic Recoil Repair implant device is aimed at improving patient quality of life and reducing ongoing treatment costs for this unserved patient population.
For more information:
QHeart Medical contact:
media@qheartmedical.com
www.qheartmedical.com
Monash Health contact:
Ms Louise Kanis
louise.kanis@monashhealth.org
Peter Walsh
QHEART MEDICAL
contact@qheartmedical.com