OffGamers Unveils Team Titans for Their MLBB Esports Team
Despite esports being as large as it is today, there are still many hidden gems within SEA and our goal here with Titans is to provide these players the opportunities to present their skills.”SINGAPORE, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OffGamers will be sponsoring a new Mobile Legends team under the name Titans.
— said Karyn Thng, Director of the Strategic Partnership Unit of OffGamers.
The team consists of 5 Indonesian players and will be based in Indonesia where they will participate in several tournaments.
The team roster include:
FRzky
Reuse
AwkaBii
GrizzlySinn
Tenryuu
kingOfAsgard and queenOfAsgard will both be the acting managers for the team simultaneously.
Since its inception in 2016, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang has been extremely prominent among mobile gamers.
As one of OffGamers goal is to improve the esports scene, sponsoring Titans can also be seen as one of OffGamers approach in providing opportunities for budding esport talents.
The players are also scheduled for live streaming on OffGamers’ new esports Facebook page, offgamers.gg, while also training for upcoming tournaments.
About OffGamers
Making waves in the video game industry since 2004, OffGamers has been the go-to place for video game top-ups for more than a decade. Featuring a multitude of products, OffGamers has attracted millions of users worldwide and is available across multiple regions.
Karyn Thng
OffGamers Global Pte. Ltd.
+65 9862 8773
press@offgamers.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other